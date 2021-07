Over the last few years, something has been brewing down the Jersey Shore. I attended Monmouth University from 2004-2007, and the school had a pretty good athletic program during my time there. The men's basketball and football teams were powerhouses in the Northeast Conference. The basketball team even pushed number one seed Villanova to the brink in their NCAA Tournament matchup in 2006 after winning the play-in game against Hampton (see Chris Kenny's finger guns).