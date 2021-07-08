'Robust' Review: An Acting Legend and a Rising Star Make for a Soulful French Odd-Couple Dramedy

"Extraordinary accusations require extraordinary proof." With the 2021 Cannes Film Festival wrapped up, it's time to look back and highlight many of the films that premiered at the festival this summer. Below is a collection of trailers currently out for films that premiered at this prestigious festival - including Drive My Car, punk Palme d'or winner Titane, Memoria, The French Dispatch, Hit the Road, Nitram, Petrov's Flu, Benedetta, and plenty of others. The marketing teams have been releasing teaser trailers for almost every major film that shows, trying to build some buzz with audiences not at the festival while the film is showing at the festival. We've already posted many of these trailers before, but this final post features everything available now at the end of the festival - 44 trailers in total (within Part 1 + Part 2) to enjoy here.