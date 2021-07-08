Cancel
'Robust' Review: An Acting Legend and a Rising Star Make for a Soulful French Odd-Couple Dramedy

By Jessica Kiang
New Haven Register
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAt a table in his house, Georges, an aging movie star with a reputation for uninsurable off-set shenanigans — played in a staggering coup of against-type casting by Gérard Depardieu — is running lines with his private security guard Aïssa (“Divines” breakout Déborah Lukumuena). While they rehearse, Georges cracks walnuts under heavy whomps from his meaty fist; Aïssa barely flicks a brow in response but her alarmed amusement is palpable. This funny little scene is Constance Meyer’s charming, refreshingly un-sappy odd-couple dramedy “Robust” in miniature: Depardieu all bluster and boom, Lukumuena quietly snaffling whole scenes away from him with just the sparkle in her eye.

Critics Week opens with an enjoyable odd-couple drama starring Gerard Depardieu and Deborah Lukumuena. Larger than life in all conceivable ways, Gérard Depardieu can be a disruptive, unsteadying presence in films which fail to cater to the fact that he brings generous helping of Depardieu to any role he plays. Constance Meyer’s highly enjoyable Critics Week opener Robust not only takes this on board, it runs with it, casting Depardieu as George, an ageing French actor with a tendency to crash motorbikes and to embark on drunken misadventures. “France without meat isn’t France,” he grumbles at one point, which is possibly the most Depardieu thing that anyone has ever said. The film’s secret weapon, however, is Déborah Lukumuena, supremely assured as Aïssa, the temporary security guard with whom George forges a grudging friendship.
