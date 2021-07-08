Steelers' Benny Snell: On roster bubble

Snell isn't assured a spot on the Steelers' roster to begin the 2021 season, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports. Snell had the chance to secure the starting job at running back last year while James Conner was sidelined, but the 23-year-old averaged just 3.3 yards per carry during the 2020 campaign. The 2019 fourth-rounder enters training camp as a clear backup after the Steelers drafted Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, but he could be in danger of losing his roster spot if newcomer Kalen Ballage is able to carve out a role in the team's offense. Also battling for backfield slotting will be Anthony McFarland and Jaylen Samuels.