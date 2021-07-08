Cancel
Rockies' Chi Chi Gonzalez: Earns third win

Gonzalez (3-5) picked up the win Thursday after holding the Diamondbacks to three runs on six hits and a walk while striking out five across five innings. Most of his damage came via a two-run homer off the bat of Josh VanMeter in the fifth inning. The long ball has victimized the right-hander as of late, as he's surrendered at least one homer across six straight starts, allowing 24 runs in that span. Gonzalez finishes the first half of the season with a 5.51 ERA and 1.41 WHIP.

