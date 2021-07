Ikea is one of the best one-stop shops to furnish a space on a budget. The retailer has some pretty fabulous furniture that is not only space-saving, but also easy to makeover with your own two hands. Whether you're second guessing your purchase decision or are ready for an upgrade, these colorful and creative Ikea DIY hacks will save the day (and your bank account). Plus, there's nothing more satisfying than cheering "I made that!" after someone compliments your "new" furniture. Grab your tools and paint brushes, and get ready to renovate, innovate, and elevate your Ikea furniture to new heights!