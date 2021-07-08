Foxconn, Fisker discussing with WEDC plans to possibly build electric cars in Wisconsin

Foxconn Technology Group says it and the California startup, Fisker, have engaged with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss plans to build electric cars.

"As part of the site selection process, Foxconn and Fisker have engaged with the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to discuss plans for electric vehicle manufacturing. Foxconn and Fisker look forward to discussions with the WEDC," Foxconn said in a statement to TMJ4 News Thursday.

Foxconn did not say if a final location has been chosen to build the vehicle.

Back in February, Fisker chairman and chief executive Henrik Fisker said that Foxconn’s facility in Mount Pleasant would be an “obvious” choice for producing the vehicles.

Fisker said in a tweet Wednesday that his company's "PEAR vehicle" will be “out of this world." He continued that their top version will be 4 wheel drive and cost around $30,000.

Production would begin by the fourth quarter of 2023 with Fisker’s second vehicle called “Project PEAR,” standing for “Personal Electric Automotive Revolution,” a joint agreement said, released earlier this year.

Foxconn would manufacture 250,000 vehicles per year, the agreement stated.

Fisker has developed one car, called the Ocean electric SUV. Production for that vehicle is set to begin in late 2022.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip