Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

California governor asks residents to cut water use

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KMyyM_0arVML1o00

California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) asked Golden State residents and businesses Thursday to voluntarily use less water as the state and other parts of the West continue to suffer a major drought and record-setting high temperatures.

Newsom said he would sign an executive order to encourage residents, “industrial commercial operations and agricultural operations” to voluntarily reduce water consumption by 15 percent.

The governor, who is facing a recall election in September, emphasized that it was a voluntary request, adding that California was “not here as a nanny state." He said he wanted people to be mindful of water usage in everyday tasks like showering and watering the lawn.

Scientists have tied the ongoing drought in the West to climate change, stating that it has exacerbated record high temperatures felt in the Pacific Northwest last week.

According to The Associated Press, reservoirs in California are already at abnormally low levels and could reach record lows soon. A reservoir in northern California, Lake Oroville, was at 30 percent capacity. Another reservoir, located in San Luis Obispo County, it is at 34 percent capacity.

Newsom’s announcement comes a day after Colorado Parks and Wildlife officials placed a voluntary ban on people fishing along a stretch of the Colorado River. Officials noted that higher water temperatures, low flow and sediment buildup from last year’s wildfires made it difficult for fish to survive.

Colorado officials also noted that gauges of river flows were lower than normal. The Catamount Bridge along the Colorado River measures between 1,500 and 2,000 cubic feet per second according to a U.S. Geological Survey gauge. But lately, the agency said it had been measuring half of that amount between 600 and 700 cubic feet per second.

Comments / 2

The Hill

The Hill

274K+
Followers
28K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drought#Colorado River#Water Temperatures#The Associated Press#U S Geological Survey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Smoke from western wildfires smothers East Coast

Smoke from the wildfires ravaging the West Coast is reaching as far east as New York City, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The wildfires, 80 of which were reported as of Monday in 13 different states, are causing harmful air quality conditions across the country. Satellite...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

OVERNIGHT ENERGY: Democrats lay out vision for Civilian Climate Corps | Manchin to back controversial public lands nominee | White House details environmental justice plan

IT’S TUESDAY!!! Welcome to Overnight Energy, your source for the day’s energy and environment news. Please send tips and comments to Rachel Frazin at rfrazin@thehill.com. Follow her on Twitter: @RachelFrazin. Reach Zack Budryk at zbudryk@thehill.com or follow him at @BudrykZack. Today we’re looking at a Democratic push for the Civilian...
Arizona StatePosted by
The Hill

Arizona set to outpace Colorado in marijuana sales

Arizona is on track to outpace Colorado in marijuana sales just months after it became legal for recreational use in the Copper State, with total annual sales expected to surpass $1 billion by the end of this year, according to state data. The Arizona Department of Revenue in its latest...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

With schools, pay less now or pay more later

As Congress weighs whether to include schools in an infrastructure package, the choice is not whether the federal government should spend money on school construction and renovation. It already does. The choice is whether the federal government should spend less now or more later through a broken, wasteful and disruptive cycle of damage and repair.
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

The strange attack on Michigan's redistricting commission

As we witness today’s falsehoods, tensions and attacks around our sacred right to vote with the thought of a unified, bipartisan agreement seeming like a pipe dream, voters in one of America’s most notable swing states have come together to take a stand against politically-driven division. In 2018, Michigan voters...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

Leadership and the challenge of climate change

Recent events have dramatized the urgent need for prompt and bold action to respond to climate change. Raging rivers in Germany and Belgium, unheard of "heat domes" over large sections of North America, and uncontrolled wildfires and flooding around the globe, have made it absolutely clear that humankind must quickly limit the emission of greenhouse gases and adapt to the increasingly calamitous consequences of climate disruption.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Hill

Caitlyn Jenner's income drops, tax returns show

Caitlyn Jenner’s income has dropped significantly over the past few years, according to the California gubernatorial candidate’s tax returns. Jenner’s earnings reached a high in 2016, hitting $2.5 million when she had her own reality television show, before dropping to roughly $550,000 in 2019. The Olympic gold medalist announced in...

Comments / 2

Community Policy