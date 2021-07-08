Habitat Plants + Coffee now open in downtown McKinney

David is such a softy. Today he went for a run and crossed paths with a large turtle crossing the road. He had a huge quandary – does he help the turtle cross the road (no, this is not the beginning of a joke) and if so, how? With his hands? With his foot? He decides to let the turtle be and figure it out for itself (sounds like his strategy for parenting teens). As he returns from his run, he is relieved to not find the turtle (or turtle parts) in the place where he first saw it. But he can’t stop thinking – or talking – about the turtle. So the experience has been memorialized in this blog post.