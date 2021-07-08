Cancel
Business

Technology Metals Snapshot: Eight juniors with properties to watch

By Northern Miner Staff
mining.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn May it signed an option agreement with GeoXplor Corp. to acquire a 100% interest in 64 claims encompassing about 1,280 acres and consisting of the CC, CCP, JR and SX placer claims, together known as the Clayton Valley project, about 306 km from Las Vegas. Once ACME Lithium completes the earn-in, GeoXplor will retain a 3% gross overriding royalty; ACME may buy back one half of the royalty during the three years following the start of commercial production for $1.5 million.

Industrydallassun.com

Pelangio Reports Results From Maiden RC Drill Program At Dankran Project, Ghana

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Pelangio Exploration Inc. (TSXV:PX)(OTC PINK:PGXPF) ('Pelangio' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce the completion of a maiden reverse circulation ('RC') exploration drilling program on its Dankran project in Ghana, with a number of significant drill intercepts returned. The program was designed as an initial test of several gold ('Au')-in-soil anomalies identified on the Dankran project plus test for the strike extension of the Obuom Mine structure immediately to the northeast of Dankran. The drilling program confirmed the Obuom Mine trend as the most promising target at Dankran, intercepting multiple generally narrow zones of mineralization with indications of higher-grade potential in one hole and width potential in another hole.
Economydallassun.com

Gold Terra Starts Drilling on High-Grade Yellorex Gold Zone, Campbell Shear South of Con Mine and Reports on Assay Results for Crestaurum North and Ranney Hill Areas, Northwest Territories

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Gold Terra Resource Corp. (TSXV:YGT)(FSE:TX0)(OTCQX:YGTFF) ('Gold Terra' or the 'Company') is pleased to announce that the Company's fully funded 10,000 metre Phase 2 drilling program has started with the objective to delineate a potential gold mineral resource to add to the Company's current NI 43-101 compliant 1.2 million inferred ounce resource (see March 16, 2021 press release and NI 43-101 Technical Report). The drilling is focused on the Campbell Shear at the Yellorex zone where significant high-grade gold zones were intersected during the Phase 1 drilling program (14.09 g/t Au over 4.65 metres) (see April 6, 2021 press release).
BusinessStreetInsider.com

Aurelius Minerals Completes Two Advanced Exploration Programs in Nova Scotia and Issues Shares to Sprott Private Resource Lending (Collector), LP ("SPRL")

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - July 20, 2021) - Aurelius Minerals Inc. (TSXV: AUL) (OTCQB: AURQF) (the "Company" or "Aurelius") is pleased to announce the recent completion of two significant exploration programs on its 100% owned Nova Scotia gold properties. The programs are in addition to the ongoing exploration drilling at the Aureus East project.
Businessmining-technology.com

Endeavour to acquire Canamex’s Bruner gold project in US

Canadian miner Endeavour Silver has agreed to acquire a 100% interest in the Bruner gold and silver project in Nevada, US, from Canamex Gold in a $10m cash deal. Spread over 1,457ha, the advanced stage precious metals exploration property contains patented and unpatented claims. The deal will see Endeavour purchasing...
American Fork, UTKPVI Newschannel 6

IBC Selected by Isondo Precious Metals to Supply SuperLig® Molecular Recognition Technology (MRT) System for Platinum Group Metals and Gold Production

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ -- IBC Advanced Technologies, Inc. ("IBC") has been selected by Isondo Precious Metals ("IPM") to supply a fully integrated SuperLig® Molecular Recognition Technology ("MRT") system to recycle Platinum Group Metals ("PGMs") and Gold at IPM's operational facility that is starting construction in Johannesburg, South Africa. The modern precious metal facility is designed to recycle PGMs from IPM's manufacturing operations and spent PGM-containing secondary materials, such as autocatalytic converters, as well as other concentrate feedstocks available. IPM's state-of-the-art manufacturing plant will produce Membrane Electrode Assemblies ("MEAs") and PGM based catalysts as well as PGM chemicals for fuel cells and electrolyzers, that underpin the green hydrogen economy.
Businessdallassun.com

Infinite Ore Signs Loi With Trillium Gold to Sell Interest in Eastern Vision Project in Red Lake

- Infinite Ore to Refocus on Jackpot Lithium Project - VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Infinite Ore Corp. (the 'Company' or 'Infinite') (TSXV:ILI)(OTCQB:ARXRF) announced today that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent ('LOI') with Trillium Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV:TGM) ('Trillium') whereby Trillium will acquire, subject to certain terms and conditions, all of Infinite's property holdings known as the Eastern Vision Project located in the Confederation Lake assemblage of the Birch-Uchi greenstone belt near Red Lake, Ontario (the 'Proposed Transaction').
IndustryStreetInsider.com

Tectonic Metals Inc. Discusses Potential of Alaska Drill Programs with The Stock Day Podcast

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - July 19, 2021) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tectonic Metals Inc. (TSXV: TECT) (OTCQB: TETOF) (FSE: T15B) (the "Company" or "Tectonic"), a mineral exploration company created and operated by an experienced and well-respected technical and financial team with a track record of wealth creation for shareholders. CEO of the Company, Tony Reda, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.
Metal Miningalbuquerqueexpress.com

Elizabeth Gold Project - Metallurgical Result

PERTH, AUSTRALIA / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Tempus Resources Ltd ('Tempus' or 'the Company' ) (ASX:TMR)(TSX.V:TMRR)(OTCQB:TMRFF) is pleased to announce the results of a consolidated metallurgical review completed by JDS Energy & Mining Inc. ('JDS Mining'). The review focussed on the options for processing Elizabeth ore based on the results of a metallurgical test work program completed by G&T Metallurgical Services Ltd. ('G&T Met') in 2009-2010 at their laboratories in Kamloops, British Columbia.
Economydallassun.com

Avidian Commences Exploration at the Golden Zone Project in Alaska

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Avidian Gold Corp. ('Avidian' or the 'Company') (TSX-V:AVG)(OTCQB:AVGDF) is pleased to announce that the Company has received its 5-year exploration permit and has commenced exploration activities at the district scale (125.5 sq. km) Golden Zone Project in south-central Alaska. The property is strategically located midway between Anchorage and Fairbanks and only 10 km west of paved State Highway 3, the Alaska Railroad and the 345 kV Alaska Intertie power lines.
Nevada Statealbuquerqueexpress.com

RE-TRANSMISSION: Viva Gold Increases Land Position at its 100% Owned Tonopah Gold Project in Nevada

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 19, 2021 / Viva Gold Corp. (TSX.V:VAU)(OTCQB:VAUCF) (the 'Company' or 'Viva') is pleased to announce that it has staked an additional 69 unpatented lode mining claims at its Tonopah Gold Project ('Tonopah'), located on the prolific Walker Lane mineral trend in Nevada. No royalty interest will be payable on these 69 claims under current mining law. These additional claims bring the total land position at Tonopah to 513 mining claims or approximately 10,500 acres (~4,250 hectares) of land and secures what is believed to be additional highly prospective ground along the principal northwest trend of gold mineralization at Tonopah, while also adding a mile of southern extension to the property along the Rye Patch fault zone where additional gold mineralization potential is believed to exist.
EconomyShareCast

Power Metal signs earn-in agreement for Canada properties

Exploration and development company Power Metal Resources announced on Friday that its wholly-owned Canadian subsidiary Power Metal Canada has signed an earn-in agreement, through which it could acquire a 100% interest in two Canadian lithium pegmatite exploration properties. 1,221.49. 16:30 16/07/21. n/a. n/a. 22,610.42. 16:30 16/07/21. -1.81%. -417.16. The AIM-traded...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Metal Finishing Technologies, LLC Receives Nadcap® Accreditation For Passivation (Chemical Processing)

BRISTOL, Conn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --"We are extremely excited and honored to add NADCAP passivate to our existing list of leading quality certifications. After obtaining NADCAP Certification for Sulfamate Nickel Chemical Processing in 2020, Passivation was the natural next step based on customer input regarding bolstering our current product offerings. It fits nicely with our leading quality certifications and operating standards which include AS 9100D, ISO 9001 and our FAA 145/EASA repair station certificate. We plan to strategically add additional NADCAP certifications to continually adapt and meet our customers' greatest needs," said Skip Griffin, Vice President of Operations.
Industrywestfieldvoice.com

Inorganic Metal Finishing Market Top Players By 2026: Abakan Inc, Metal Finishing Technologies LLC, Sequa Corporation, Industrial Metal Finishing, TIB Chemicals AG etc.

﻿This detailed summary and report documentation of the Inorganic Metal Finishing market includes market size, market segmentation, market position, regional and national market sizes, competitive economy, sales research, optimization of the value chain, trade policy, the impact of the players, latest trends, market strategic growth, optimization of the value chain, and analysis of opportunity.
Industrymining.com

Marimaca extends strike length of Cindy target, shares down

Marimaca Copper (TSX: MARI) announced Wednesday that drilling results from the remaining reverse circulation drill holes completed at the Cindy target have intersected significant copper mineralization, extending the strike length to over 800 metres. Cindy is located less than 5km to the north of Marimaca’s oxide deposit in northern Chile,...
Industrymining.com

Concord Resources buys alumina plant in bet on US revival

Concord Resources Ltd., a trading house set up six years ago to challenge the dominance of Glencore Plc and Trafigura Group in metals markets, acquired its first major asset with a deal to take control of a U.S. alumina plant. The London-based merchant is buying a controlling stake in the...
Industrymining.com

Top-10 Canadian base metal and uranium explorers and developers

Demand for greener energy has put companies with uranium and base metal projects under the spotlight. Here’s a list of the top ten Canadian-headquartered base metal and uranium juniors with no production. The ranking is based on the companies’ market capitalization as of June 3, and compiled by MiningIntelligence. Market...
IndustryZacks.com

5 Metal Fabrication Stocks to Watch Amid Supply Chain Woes

NHYDY - Free Report) , Timken Company (. TKR - Free Report) , Worthington Industries, Inc. (. TRS - Free Report) are banking on prudent cost management and investment in automation to increase efficiency. About the Industry. The Zacks Metal Products - Procurement and Fabrication industry primarily comprises metal processing...
IndustryBusiness Insider

First Energy Metals Drills 1.35 Percent Lithium Oxide Over 2 Meters at Augustus Lithium Property

VANCOUVER, BC, July 13, 2021 /CNW/ - First Energy Metals Ltd. (CSE: FE) ("First Energy" or the "Company) is pleased to announce results of a drill hole at its Augustus Lithium Property in Quebec, Canada. The drill hole LC21-003 intersected a six-meter-wide zone with 0.62 percent (%) lithium oxide (Li2O) at 45 metres (m) depth including a two metres wide intersection with 1.35% Li2O at 48 m depth. A second two-meter-wide pegmatite intersection assayed 0.63% Li2O at 73 m depth (see Table 1 for details).
BusinessBusiness Insider

E3 Metals Appoints Process Development Veteran, Jonathan Nielsen, as Director of Technology

CALGARY, AB, July 8, 2021 /CNW/ - E3 METALS CORP. (TSXV: ETMC) (FSE: OU7A) (OTC: EEMMF) (the "Company" or "E3 Metals"), an emerging lithium developer and leading direct lithium extraction ("DLE") technology innovator, is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. Jonathan Nielsen as its Director of Technology, effective July 12, 2021. Mr. Nielsen brings over 30 years of experience and technical expertise in process development and optimization specific to base metals and lithium processing technology development from lab to commercial commissioning.

