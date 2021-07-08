Bedding tips and tricks to make summer nights a breeze
Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. Summer nights are the best. The daylight stretches out, backyard barbecues can linger into the evening, and the weather can be downright pleasant once the sun settles. That is, until it’s time to actually turn in for the night. As Reviewed’s sleep expert and the resident of an air condition-less Boston apartment, I know all too well the pains of sleeping when it’s hot. Fortunately, there are a handful of products you can shop for that make summer nights as cool as evenings.www.reviewed.com
Comments / 0