First responders warn: 'Turn around, don't drown' when approaching flooded roads

CHICOPEE, Mass. - "Turn around, don't drown." It's the message first responders are telling residents as more wet weather moves in. With the potential for flash flooding, drivers are being asked to take extra caution, especially at night when flooding isn't as visible. First responders say it depends on the situation, but if they have to do a rescue, it would likely involve using a personal flotation device. They advise staying off the roads if you don't have to be on them, but if you have to go out, be extra careful.