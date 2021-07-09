Sherburne Officials Seek Funding To Get Municipal Broadband Off The Ground
VESTAL, NY (WSKG) — The Village of Sherburne in Chenango County is looking to fund municipal broadband. Officials said the plan is expected to cost up to $3 million. Sherburne is slated to receive $212,022 in Congressional funds for the broadband project. Rep. Claudia Tenney (NY-22) requested the funds as part of the Congressional Community Project Funding process, which allows members of Congress to request funds for, at most, 10 community projects in their district.wskg.org
