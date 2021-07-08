What Happened to Taco John’s in Mountain Home?

Want to treat your kiddos to a once in a lifetime experience before school? Bring them to the Scott Spencer Spirit of Boise Balloon Classic on Wednesday, September 1!. Wednesday isn't just the first day of the 30th balloon classic, it's also CapEd Credit Union Kids’ Day! This year we expect about twenty balloons to inflate at Ann Morrison Park that morning. It's the one morning of the balloon classic where the pilots don't plan to leave the park and that's because they want to give Treasure Valley kids a real taste of what ballooning is all about! On Kid's Day, your little ones are invited to jump into the basket of one of their favorite balloon to experience what a ride in a hot air balloon feels like!