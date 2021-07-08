The Sonoma List: What we’re excited to see return

Sure, fireworks shmireworks. You’ve seen it before and even the best aerial rockets – go getters, flying fish, falling leaf, whatever you call the big ones – can sometimes look the same in the end. But after more than a year of the world canceling all its big community events, the Sonoma Fourth of July fireworks display over the Vallejo Home – put on with aplomb last Sunday by the Sonoma Volunteer Firefighters Association – was a fitting return to the types of communal happenings that make Sonoma, well, Sonoma. Back with a bang, indeed.