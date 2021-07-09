High speed chase ends in arrest on M-32 in Montmorency County

MONTMORENCY COUNTY, Mich. — A high speed chase ended in an arrest on M-32 in Montmorency County. Sheriff’s deputies chased a car traveling recklessly and speeding in Hillman Township. It started when the suspect’s car attempted to hit a patrol car on Wednesday, July 7. The chase continued into Alpena County where an officer was hit while attempting to arrest the driver. The officer suffered minor injuries. A shot was fired at the suspect’s car. The suspect was not injured and was taken into custody. The suspect is currently lodged in the Alpena County jail and faces multiple felony charges. Michigan State Police is assisting in the investigation.