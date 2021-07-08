Bits ‘n’ Pieces: July 8, 2021
East, west or beyond, sooner or later events elsewhere may have a local impact. A recent sampling:. Latest disinformation and conspiracy theory: Donald Trump will be reinstated as president in August. According to Politico, the Department of Homeland Security is worried about the potential for violence when it does not occur. A recent Monmouth poll reported that 32% of Americans believe Joe Biden is president due to voter fraud — the same percentage found in November.sandpointreader.com
