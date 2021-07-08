Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Brownsville, TX

21 Arrests: Human Smugglers Nabbed by Border Patrol

By MyChesCo
Posted by 
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

EDINBURG, TX — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted three human smuggling attempts that led to 21 arrests. Tuesday morning, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents near Brownsville, Texas, were searching for several groups of migrants who were detected illegally entering the country. As agents searched for the group, they spotted a suspicious vehicle circling the area. An agent began following the vehicle when it abruptly stopped, and several occupants were observed exiting the vehicle in an attempt to avoid apprehension. Agents apprehended six migrants in the surrounding neighborhood, however the driver was not located.

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
8K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Falfurrias, TX
City
Edinburg, TX
Brownsville, TX
Crime & Safety
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Brownsville, TX
Brownsville, TX
Government
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Border Fence#Border Checkpoint#Smuggling#Flf
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Ford
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Immigration
Related
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Video Captures Man Wanted for Burglary, Vandalism

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Law enforcement released a video of the man wanted in connection with the burglary of a service center for disadvantaged service members and their families. Philadelphia Police state that on July 10, 2021, at approximately 4:44 am, an unknown white male gained entry to Impact Veterans and...
Wilmington, DEPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Arrest Two Men Following Drug Investigation

WILMINGTON, DE — Wilmington Police have arrested two men following a drug investigation. Authorities state that on July 9 at approximately 10:15 a.m. members of the city’s Drug, Organized Crime, and Vice Division executed a search warrant in the 2300 block of North Broom Street following an investigation. During the investigation, police made contact with 32-year-old Richard Rodriguez-Castro and 35-year-old Ramon Batista-Nunez. Batista-Nunez initially gave police a false name. Police recovered 3.6 grams of cocaine and 1.7 grams of heroin. Both subjects were taken into custody without incident.
Montgomery County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Montgomery County Man Arrested After TSA Catches Him With Gun, Ammunition at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA, PA — Transportation Security Administration (TSA) officers prevented a Montgomery County, Pennsylvania, man from carrying a .22 caliber handgun along with 22 bullets onto his flight on Saturday, July 17, at Philadelphia International Airport. “We’re seeing a rash of guns and ammunition being brought to our checkpoints,” said Gerardo...
Sierra Blanca, TXPosted by
MyChesCo

Agents Intercept Large Travel Trailer Smuggling Illegal Aliens

SIERRA BLANCA, TX — United States Border Patrol agents and Texas Department of Public Safety encountered two vehicles pulling travel trailers attempting to smuggle illegal aliens. Authorities state that on July 12, 2021, agents conducting traffic check operations at the Interstate Highway 10 immigration checkpoint encountered a vehicle pulling a...
Philadelphia, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Philadelphia Man and Woman Convicted of Tax Fraud

PHILADELPHIA, PA — A federal judge convicted two Philadelphia residents at a bench trial of conspiring to defraud the United States and aiding and assisting in the preparation of false tax returns. According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, between 2010 and 2013, Yolonda Thompson, also known as...
Bucks County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Temporary TSA PreCheck Center to Open in Bucks County

WARRINGTON, PA — Residents of Bucks County, Pennsylvania, will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA PreCheck® program in the AAA parking lot in Warrington, Pennsylvania, from July 26 to 30, where officials will host a temporary “pop-up” enrollment center in the air-conditioned TSA PreCheck mobile RV.
Delaware County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Investigate Car Theft in Delaware County

BROOMALL, PA — Police are investigating a car theft over the weekend that is linked to the fraudulent use of stolen credit cards. The Marple Township Police Department is attempting to identify the male and female in the attached photographs. Authorities state that the theft of a motor vehicle from...
Berks County, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Police Investigating Possible Attempted Child Luring in Berks County

DOUGLASS TWP, PA — The Douglass Township Police Department is currently investigating a report of a possible attempted child luring that occurred this weekend. Authorities state that on Sunday, July 19, 2021, at 5:30 PM two juvenile females were walking in the area of the Schuylkill River trail and Old Philadelphia Pike. A male driving a white van approached the juveniles. He attempted to speak to them. Being afraid the females ran to a house on Old Philadelphia Pike where the homeowner waited with them until the parents arrived. During this time, the homeowner watched the male drive slowly through the area and described the action as appearing to be looking for the females.
Birdsboro, PAPosted by
MyChesCo

Authorities Need Help Identifying Person of Interest

BIRDSBORO, PA — The Robeson Township Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding the unknown male pictured above. He is wanted for questioning for a theft that occurred on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at 4:30 P.M., located at Spring Garden Farms on Main Street (State Route 724) in Birdsboro, Berks County.

Comments / 0

Community Policy