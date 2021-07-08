21 Arrests: Human Smugglers Nabbed by Border Patrol

DOUGLASS TWP, PA — The Douglass Township Police Department is currently investigating a report of a possible attempted child luring that occurred this weekend. Authorities state that on Sunday, July 19, 2021, at 5:30 PM two juvenile females were walking in the area of the Schuylkill River trail and Old Philadelphia Pike. A male driving a white van approached the juveniles. He attempted to speak to them. Being afraid the females ran to a house on Old Philadelphia Pike where the homeowner waited with them until the parents arrived. During this time, the homeowner watched the male drive slowly through the area and described the action as appearing to be looking for the females.