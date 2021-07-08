21 Arrests: Human Smugglers Nabbed by Border Patrol
EDINBURG, TX — Rio Grande Valley Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted three human smuggling attempts that led to 21 arrests. Tuesday morning, Brownsville Border Patrol Station agents near Brownsville, Texas, were searching for several groups of migrants who were detected illegally entering the country. As agents searched for the group, they spotted a suspicious vehicle circling the area. An agent began following the vehicle when it abruptly stopped, and several occupants were observed exiting the vehicle in an attempt to avoid apprehension. Agents apprehended six migrants in the surrounding neighborhood, however the driver was not located.www.mychesco.com
Comments / 0