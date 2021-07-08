Cancel
Countdown to Kickoff: 58 days away with defensive tackle Cartez Crook-Jones

By Cameron Bradley
Kansas State Collegian
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Collegian’s countdown to kickoff series rolls along with just 58 days until Kansas State football kicks off the 2021 season against Stanford in Arlington, Texas. No. 58 on K-State’s roster is Cartez Crook-Jones, a 6 foot 4 inch, 270-pound junior defensive tackle out of Grandview, Missouri. Crook-Jones has only appeared in two games during his three years with the Wildcats, redshirting his first year in 2018.

