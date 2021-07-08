Countdown to Kickoff: 58 days away with defensive tackle Cartez Crook-Jones
The Collegian’s countdown to kickoff series rolls along with just 58 days until Kansas State football kicks off the 2021 season against Stanford in Arlington, Texas. No. 58 on K-State’s roster is Cartez Crook-Jones, a 6 foot 4 inch, 270-pound junior defensive tackle out of Grandview, Missouri. Crook-Jones has only appeared in two games during his three years with the Wildcats, redshirting his first year in 2018.www.kstatecollegian.com
