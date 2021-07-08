Cannes 2021 Review: Sandrine Kiberlain’s “A Radiant Girl” Shines in a Time of Darkness
There’s a spiral staircase from the loft apartment shared by the family at the center of “A Radiant Girl” in Sandrine Kiberlain’s touching feature directorial debut that takes on increasingly sinister dimension leading to the streets of Paris as the summer of 1942 wears on. You wouldn’t know it from the sunny disposition of Irene (Rebecca Marder), a carefree young woman who spends her days leaning into imaginary worlds anyway as an aspiring actress hoping to enlist in a conservatory, but her father Andre (André Marcon) does his best to protect her and her slightly older brother Igor (Anthony Bajon) from the growing pressure to identify as a Jew as the Nazi occupation starts to creep across Europe, facing fierce resistance from his wife Marceline (Francoise Widhoff) from even broaching the subject.moveablefest.com
Comments / 0