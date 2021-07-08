Conor McGregor’s latest quote tells us he’s even more delusional than we thought

In victory or defeat, Conor McGregor doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere. “The Notorious” had to be stretchered out of the octagon after an ankle injury ended his night early and he lost his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday. McGregor was still defiant in his post-fight interview, disputing the conclusiveness of the finish and hurling insults at Poirier and his wife Jolie. On Sunday, he issued a brief post in which he seemed to have lost little confidence in his abilities and importance to the fight game.