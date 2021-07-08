Conor McGregor’s latest quote tells us he’s even more delusional than we thought
Conor McGregor tells Stephen A. Smith in bizarre quote that he ‘only counts KOs as losses’. The ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor has been known to be an exaggerative and emphatic personality over the years. Delusions of grandeur are no stranger to the McGregor lexicon. When talking to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith this week, the former UFC double-champion took the fantasy of his fighting legacy to another level.fansided.com
