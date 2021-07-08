Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Conor McGregor’s latest quote tells us he’s even more delusional than we thought

By Al Mac
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Conor McGregor tells Stephen A. Smith in bizarre quote that he ‘only counts KOs as losses’. The ‘Notorious’ Conor McGregor has been known to be an exaggerative and emphatic personality over the years. Delusions of grandeur are no stranger to the McGregor lexicon. When talking to ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith this week, the former UFC double-champion took the fantasy of his fighting legacy to another level.

fansided.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

112K+
Followers
303K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Khabib Nurmagomedov
Person
Conor Mcgregor
Person
Stephen A Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delusional#Combat#Espn#Mma#Stephenasmith#Irish
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
UFC
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
Sports
Related
UFCTMZ.com

Conor McGregor Unveils $3.6 Million Lambo Yacht, She's Finally Here!

Conor McGregor's got 99 problems, but a ship ain't one -- the UFC superstar finally received his beloved Lambo yacht this week ... and the thing looks incredible!!. As we previously reported, the Notorious purchased a Lamborghini Tecnomar 63 -- referred to as a "Supercar of the Sea" -- for (at least) nearly $4 MILLION back in October.
UFCPosted by
bjpenndotcom

Conor McGregor criticized by Firas Zahabi following death threat comments: “I was really grossed out… he’s going after kids now”

Conor McGregor was criticized by Firas Zahabi following his death threats, saying that “I was really grossed out… he’s going after kids now.”. McGregor was finished by Dustin Poirier via first-round TKO in their trilogy fight at UFC 264 last weekend. But what a lot of fans and media are talking about still is the death threats that McGregor made towards Poirier, his wife Jolie, and their child. Speaking on the Tristar Gym YouTube channel, Zahabi criticized McGregor for his “horrible” comments.
UFCPosted by
Daily Mirror

Security guard's ice-cold reaction to Conor McGregor kick caught on camera

A security guard involved in the Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier trilogy has gone viral after his reaction to a kick thrown by the Irishman was caught on camera. McGregor made his way to the cage first in Saturday night's fight, meaning he had to wait in the cage while Poirier made his walk, and did a few warm-up exercises to stay in the mood.
UFCDaily Comet

Lafayette's Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor 3: How we arrived at UFC 264 trilogy fight

Unlike a Hollywood movie franchise, the trilogy usually delivers the goods in MMA. Up next to do their own Part 3 is Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, who square off in the UFC 264 headliner. McGregor knocked out Poirier, a native of Lafayette, when they first fought at featherweight in September 2014 then Poirier emphatically got his revenge more than six years later with a second-round finish of McGregor in January at UFC 257.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Conor McGregor Posts ‘Delusional’ Video After Surgery

Conor McGregor has always been said to be a bit out of it when it comes to his rants at other stars, but this time it looks the the drugs they gave him for his post-op are kicking in pretty hard and we have to say, we’re here for it…UFC Vegas 31 Doctor ‘Insane’ Remark Leaks.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

MMA Junkie Radio #3174: Guest Kris Moutinho, UFC 264 recap, Conor McGregor's future, more

Monday’s edition of MMA Junkie Radio with hosts “Gorgeous” George and “Goze” is here and will be live at noon ET. On Episode 3,174, the boys will bring on guest Kris Moutinho after his UFC debut loss to Sean O’Malley. Plus, they look back at this past Saturday’s big UFC 264 pay-per-view and discuss the trilogy rubber match between Dustin Poirier and Conor McGregor, whether there should be a fourth fight, what’s next for McGregor after his broken leg and more. They’ll discuss other fights on the card and the latest MMA news.
Combat SportsWrestling-edge.com

Floyd Mayweather Bodyguard Drops Steroid Bombshell

Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather are certainly no strangers to each other as they competed against each other in a professional boxing match back in 2017, where Floyd Mayweather won. Since then they have been taking shots at each other over the years. Floyd Mayweather also posted a sad photo of Conor McGregor in a hotel.
UFCchatsports.com

Conor McGregor releases statement on UFC 264 loss, addresses Dustin Poirier’s claim he broke rules

In victory or defeat, Conor McGregor doesn’t sound like he’s going anywhere. “The Notorious” had to be stretchered out of the octagon after an ankle injury ended his night early and he lost his trilogy bout with Dustin Poirier in the main event of UFC 264 on Saturday. McGregor was still defiant in his post-fight interview, disputing the conclusiveness of the finish and hurling insults at Poirier and his wife Jolie. On Sunday, he issued a brief post in which he seemed to have lost little confidence in his abilities and importance to the fight game.
UFCWrestling-edge.com

Dana White Reveals Dustin Poirier Wife DM

With so much back and forth between Conor McGregor and Dustin Poirier, we could only expect for Dana White to take a stand in the middle. Of course, Dana White will always be partial to his boy, Conor through thick and thin, but some fans are screaming that something must be done to McGregor as not only did he disrespect Dustin Poirier, but also his wife both before and after UFC 264. Dustin Poirier Wife Shows Off Abs In Photo.
UFCPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rafael dos Anjos trashes Conor McGregor's UFC 264 showing: 'He looks like a little boy'

Rafael dos Anjos isn’t impressed with what he saw out of Conor McGregor at UFC 264. Dos Anjos (31-13 MMA, 19-11 UFC), a former UFC lightweight champion, was pegged as the replacement fight for McGregor’s (22-6 MMA, 10-4 UFC) trilogy bout with Poirier (28-6 MMA, 20-5 UFC) on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. He made weight ahead of the card, but his services were ultimately not required.

Comments / 0

Community Policy