Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Jamal Adams, Seahawks Entering Critical Stretch Amid 'Slow-Going' Contract Talks

By Corbin K. Smith
Posted by 
SeahawkMaven
SeahawkMaven
 12 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lUghD_0arVKjwi00

While Seahawks coach Pete Carroll expressed optimism about an upcoming extension for Jamal Adams during the team's mandatory minicamp last month, negotiations reportedly aren't going quite as planned, making the next couple of weeks crucial ones as the two sides try to reach a deal.

Speaking on Sportscenter on Sunday, ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler indicated negotiations between Seattle and Adams have been "slow-going," and though the team remains committed to signing the star safety, discussions could last deep into training camp and potentially even Week 1 of the regular season.

"It's complicated, because Jamal Adams has some leverage," Fowler reported. "He knows the team gave up two first-round picks to get him, and he's trying to reset the safety market in a big way. I'm not saying he's holding out, but this is a player who got his way out of New York over his contract. The Seahawks at least know they're dealing with a hard bargainer, someone who's willing to bet on himself."

When the Seahawks agreed to trade 2020 and 2021 first-round picks along with a 2020 third-round pick to the Jets for Adams, many questioned why the team opted not to extend him as part of the trade agreement. Nearly one year later, that decision looms large as the All-Pro defender seeks a record-breaking contract to become the NFL's highest-paid safety, a title currently held by Broncos star Justin Simmons, who recently signed a four-year, $61 million deal worth $15.25 million annually.

Given the immense amount of capital general manager John Schneider unloaded to land Adams last July, the star safety understands most, if not all, of the leverage is in his court. As he demonstrated by forcing his way out of New York to begin with, he's not going to sell himself short of his perceived value and previous reports suggested he could ask for as much as $18 or more million per season.

His reasoning? Adams doesn't view himself as just a safety - he's a defensive weapon with a toolbox of skills unlike anyone else at his position. While he struggled in coverage at times during his first season with the franchise, particularly during the first few games on the schedule, he proved once again he was a unicorn by racking up an NFL record 9.5 sacks in only 12 games for the Seahawks. Statistically, he has an argument for earning pass rusher-type money on his next contract.

From Seattle's perspective, however, that's a steep price to pay for a non-quarterback, even if Adams does provide unrivaled pass rushing production for his position and has been named an All-Pro three times in four NFL seasons. Schneider would much rather negotiate a deal around the $16-17 million per year range that still surpasses Simmons' mark, but doesn't handcuff the team as much financially in future seasons.

If Adams holds firm on his desires to eclipse $17 or $18 million per year and Seattle is not willing to budge on its initial offer, as Fowler insinuated, it's possible negotiations could stall or even cease completely before the start of the regular season in September. Under such circumstances, he could hold out until a new deal is in place or decide to play out the final year of his rookie deal, as he's set to earn $9.9 million in 2021.

From there, the Seahawks could resort to using the franchise tag next March to ensure Adams doesn't leave in free agency. If they tagged him, the team would be on the hook for an estimated $13.5 million in 2022 and negotiations could continue next offseason. But doing so would also irk Adams as well, potentially putting the team in a similar bind to the Jets when they weren't able to extend him and ultimately had to deal him, creating a situation Schneider would like to avoid at all costs.

With training camp just three weeks away, the clock is ticking to get a deal done. But if there's a silver lining, ample time remains for Seattle to reach an agreement with Adams and it's not time to hit the panic button just yet. Schneider and cap guru Matt Thomas have a long history of finalizing extensions shortly before or during the early stages of camp and the front office will work feverishly over the next few weeks to lock up the star safety. Assuming both sides make necessary concessions, they should be able to steer clear of an unfortunate contract impasse.

Comments / 0

SeahawkMaven

SeahawkMaven

Seattle, WA
51
Followers
452
Post
10K+
Views
ABOUT

SeahawkMaven is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Seattle Seahawks

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Sportscenter#Espn#Broncos#Jets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks three biggest worries in the NFC West in 2021

Dec 27, 2020; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Rams defensive end Aaron Donald (99) sacks Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson (3) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports. Every NFC West is capable of finishing first or last within the division. The Seahawks won...
NFLMyNorthwest.com

Clayton: Why Seahawks, Jamal Adams are in for an interesting next week

It’s pretty clear the Seahawks and safety Jamal Adams are not close to a contract extension, but the next week should be interesting. Adams’ friend and former teammate Marcus Maye, a safety for the Jets, is on a franchise tag and has until next Thursday to agree on a long-term deal with New York. New Orleans Saints safety Marcus Williams is in the same situation. Franchise tags for safeties this year are worth $10.612 million.
NFLField Gulls

Opinion on Jamal Adams as top-tier safety varies widely in ESPN’s positional rankings survey

We’ve reached the part of the NFL offseason where listicles really take off as the premium source of content prior to the start of training camp and preseason. Once again ESPN compiled the thoughts and rankings of “more than 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players to help us stack the top 10 players at 11 different positions,” and it should be clarified that this is specifically a ranking for now and not projecting well into the future.
NFLCBS Sports

Seahawks' Jamal Adams: Should be ready for training camp

Following an excused absence from June minicamp, the Seahawks expect Adams to show up for the start of training camp in late July, NFL.com's Grant Gordon reports. Adams is scheduled to play out 2021 under the fifth-year option on his rookie contract, but he likely is aiming for a long-term extension that will make him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. While comments from coach Pete Carroll suggest the Seahawks aren't expecting a holdout, Adams could have other ideas if negotiations don't progress over the next few weeks. He should be healthy for the start of camp, coming back from January surgery on a torn labrum in his left shoulder. Adams had 83 tackles and 9.5 sacks in only 12 games last season, making a big splash in his first year with the Seahawks. In three years with the Jets, he averaged 91 tackles, 8.3 pass defenses, 4.0 sacks and 2.0 forced fumbles.
NFLUSA Today

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams among NFL's most versatile players

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams might have missed a significant chunk of the season last year due to injuries, but that doesn’t take away the fact that – when he is on the field – he is one of the NFL’s most adaptable and multifaceted players. NFL.com senior analyst Gil...
NFLchatsports.com

Seahawks Rumors: Sign Josh Gordon? Trade For Stephon Gilmore or Xavien Howard + Trade Jamal Adams?

In today’s Seattle Seahawks rumors mailbag Tom Downey answers your free agency rumors questions and roster rumors questions. Should the Seahawks re-sign Josh Gordon to add another weapon to Russell Wilson’s repertoire? Where does the Seattle Seahawks offensive line rank across the league? Should Seattle go after Stephon Gilmore or Xavien Howard? Can they add some offensive line help through free agency or the NFL Draft? Will the Seahawks trade Jamal Adams or give him the contract extension he’s been asking for? Tom Downey from Chat Sports gives you the latest Seattle Seahawks rumors & news in today’s video!
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Training Camp Preview: Safeties

Following a long offseason - okay, compared to the nightmare that was 2020, the past several months have been a breeze - the Seahawks will officially usher in the 2021 season by reporting to training camp on July 27. Like every other team in the NFL, Seattle will open camp...
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Bobby Wagner 'Would Love' Richard Sherman Reunion With Seahawks

Going into his 10th season in the NFL, Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner is no stranger to the short-term nature of the league's business dealings. Tied with quarterback Russell Wilson as the longest-tenured player on the team since their respective draft selections in 2012, Wagner has seen many of his teammates and friends come in and out of the Pacific Northwest.
NFLPosted by
SeahawkMaven

Seahawks 90-Man Roster Primer: Gerald Everett

With the calendar flipping to July and offseason programs recently wrapping up, NFL training camps will begin around the league in less than a month. To celebrate the new incoming season, we will be breaking down the Seahawks' 90-man roster over the next several weeks, exploring best and worst case scenarios and what to expect from each player entering the 2021 campaign.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

3 teams who must consider signing Richard Sherman before the season

The 2021 NFL season is right around the corner and quite a few teams could still be looking to upgrade their roster. Among the current available free agents is veteran cornerback Richard Sherman. It is surprising that he is still available, but it seems very likely that someone will scoop him up before the start of the regular season.
NFLPosted by
The Game Haus

NFC West Watch: Xavien Howard

Xavien Howard is the last man many quarterbacks would want to throw to. The two-time Pro Bowler and interceptions leader has proven to be an intimidating cornerback since 2016. Over his tenure with the Miami Dolphins, Howard has 22 career interceptions and 54 passes defended. Last season alone, he set career highs for both statistics: 10 picks and 20 passes defended, further solidifying his reputation as a force in the NFL.
NFLPosted by
Empire Sports Media

New York Jets offseason recap 2021: Safeties

Marcus Maye’s lack of a long-term deal leaves the New York Jets in a prickly situation as year two of the post-Jamal Adams era looms. Following the conclusion of minicamp activities, the NFL offseason is officially over. The next time the New York Jets convene in Florham Park, they’ll be getting ready for preseason and regular season action for the 2021 campaign.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Rumors: ESPN QB Rankings, Aaron Rodgers Trade Rumors, Franchise Tag & Jamal Adams Contract?

In the latest NFL rumors we have more Aaron Rodgers drama with Von Miller coming out saying he’s confident the Broncos front office can get a deal done. We look at the contract talks of Jamal Adams and Marcus Maye as both safeties are looking to cash in and reset the market for NFL safeties. We also take a look at ESPN QB rankings and specifically where Kyler Murray ends up on the list. Chat Sports host Tom Downey breaks it all down all the latest NFL news and rumors. Subscribe to your favorite NFL teams YouTube Channel by Chat Sports: Arizona Cardinals: http://chatsports.
NFLchatsports.com

Raiders Rumors Mailbag: Bring Tim Tebow To Las Vegas? Sign Jamal Adams In 2022 NFL Free Agency?

Raiders rumors mailbag coming at you from Las Vegas Raiders Report host Mitchell Renz. Plenty of Raiders questions around NFL Free Agency, trades, and the Raiders offseason. The Raiders tight end Darren Waller said he would help Tim Tebow, does that mean the Raiders should sign him? Is it too early to look at NFL Free Agency 2022? Should the Raiders sign Jamal Adams next offseason? Subscribe to the Raiders Report for the best Raiders YouTube coverage: https://www.youtube.com/raidersreport... Missed your question? Give Mitchell Renz a follow on Instagram & message him your question: https://www.instagram.com/mitchellren... Las Vegas Raiders Rumors Mailbag Questions: - Can the Raiders compete for a Super Bowl if the DB’s ball out?
NFLseattle Seahawks

Monday Round-Up: Russell Wilson, Jamal Adams and Bobby Wagner Listed Among Best NFL Players At Their Positions

Good morning, 12s. Here's a look at what's happening today – Monday, July 12 – for your Seattle Seahawks. ESPN: Three Seahawks Are Top 10 Players At Their Position. Last season, seven Seahawks were named to the Pro Bowl roster -- tied with the Chiefs, Packers and Ravens for most in the NFL. Seattle's roster is filled with high-end talent, including longtime franchise pillars Russell Wilson and Bobby Wagner, as well as 2020 newcomer Jamal Adams.
NFLNFL Analysis Network

1 ideal late free agency addition for each team in NFC West

The NFC West looks like it will once again be among the toughest divisions in the NFL. All four teams can have a strong case made as to why they will head to the playoffs as the division winners. As we head into training camp, rosters are beginning to take...

Comments / 0

Community Policy