Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

GENE SIMMONS Says ACE FREHLEY And PETER CRISS 'Continue To Make Really Bad Choices' In Their Lives

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new interview with "Talking Wax With Adika Live!", Gene Simmons touched upon the lack of involvement of Peter Criss and Ace Frehley in KISS's new documentary "Biography: KISStory", which premiered late last month with a two-night event on A&E. "God love 'em, both Ace and Peter, in the...

www.blabbermouth.net

Comments / 47

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Stanley
Person
Bob Ezrin
Person
Eddie Trunk
Person
Eric Singer
Person
Ace Frehley
Person
Gene Simmons
Person
Dave Grohl
Person
Ozzy
Person
Tom Morello
Person
Peter Criss
Person
Alice Cooper
Person
Tommy Thayer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kiss#A E#Blabbermouth Net#C Est La
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
Books & LiteratureBLABBERMOUTH.NET

SAMMY HAGAR: 'I Apologize From The Bottom Of My Heart For Exposing EDDIE VAN HALEN's Dark Side' In My Book

In a new interview with Brazil's "Inside With Paulo Baron" Internet show, Sammy Hagar was asked if there were any things that he left out of his 2011 autobiography "Red: My Uncensored Life In Rock", that he thinks he should have put it or any stories that he included that he later wished he hadn't. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Oh, yeah. I forgot so many really fun little things, and every now and then I'll wake up in the morning and have a dream and I'll wake up and it makes me remember something in the childhood, and I think, 'Oh, I should have put that in the book. But the fucking book would have been this big. [Holds hands wide apart.]'"
Musicvhnd.com

Billy Gibbons On First Van Halen Concert: ‘That Blew My Mind’

ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons said seeing Van Halen perform for the first time lived up to all of the hype and then some. Gibbons was a guest on Eddie Trunk’s SiriusXM show Trunk Nation recently. At one point in the interview the conversation steered towards Eddie Van Halen. Gibbons said he had heard all about Eddie’s talents, even had Van Halen’s 1978 debut album, but didn’t get a chance to see the band until years later. It was worth the wait, according to Gibbons.
Musicthebrag.com

Dee Snider says Ozzy carried defibrillator on bus cos there’s “no way Sharon was letting him miss a show”

Twisted Sister singer Dee Snider has discussed metal and the genre’s most iconic artists, while also revealing a bizarre anecdote about Black Sabbath rocker, Ozzy Osbourne. During an appearance on The Jasta Show, Snider said that Ozzy’s team carry a defibrillator on his tour bus, joking that there’s “there’s no way Sharon was letting him miss a show.”
Musicthemusicuniverse.com

Jason Bonham announces Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour

Jason Bonham has announced the Led Zeppelin Evening MMXXI Tour for North America this fall. The 29 date trek kicks off October 15th in Stateline, NV with stops in Bakersfield, Phoenix, San Diego, Denver, Detroit and more before wrapping November 26th in Hollywood, FL. Tickets are on sale now via...
Musicthebrag.com

Sammy Hagar says he refused to join Aerosmith because of ‘toxicity’

Former Van Halen singer Sammy Hagar has revealed that he refused to join Aerosmith due to “toxicity”. In an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock, Sammy Hagar explained that he received an offer to join the band from guitarist Joe Perry when they went through a rough patch in 2009. That...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

GENE SIMMONS Says KISS Wanted To 'Come Clean' In 'Biography: KISStory' Documentary: We Owe Fans 'The Truth'

During a recent interview with New York's Q104.3 radio station, Gene Simmons discussed KISS's new A&E documentary "Biography: KISStory", which is set to premiere with a two-night event on June 27 and June 28 from 9 p.m. ET to 11 p.m. ET. Asked if there are any "revelations in this movie that are gonna shock us," Gene responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "In a very real way, when Catholics have a personal sort of confessional, they go and they say, 'Father, please forgive me for I have sinned.' Never mind the fact that he may have his own very young skeletons in his closet. You see what just I did there?
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

JOE ELLIOTT Says Performing 'All The Young Dudes' At FREDDIE MERCURY Tribute Concert Was 'The Best Four Minutes Of My Life On Stage'

During an appearance on the latest installment of 95.5 KLOS's "New & Approved" music series, DEF LEPPARD singer and founding member Joe Elliott was asked what it was like to join surviving members of QUEEN, along with Ian Hunter, David Bowie and Mick Ronson, for a performance of "All The Young Dudes" at the Freddie Mercury tribute concert in April 1992 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Joe said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "With the greatest of respect to everything that this band has done, it has to be one of the best three or four minutes of my life on stage — was getting up to do that number, for various different reasons. We were celebrating the life and times of Freddie Mercury, bringing AIDS awareness to the world. We were No. 1 all over the world with 'Adrenalize' and 'Let's Get Rocked' at the time of that concert. And so many of our musical heroes were there. Obviosly, the remaining members of QUEEN. Tony Iommi played rhythm guitar with Brian [May, QUEEN guitarist] nearly the entire set — Tony from BLACK SABBATH. And you're looking at all the different singers that were there — Roger Daltrey, Robert Plant. And the bands that performed — like GN'R [GUNS N' ROSES] [and] ourselves — it was an incredible moment. But to see everybody that meant anything to us as a collective band or us as individuals, being on stage doing the anthem of our generation, as far as I'm concerned, was just unbelievable. You're looking at, as I said, the remaining members of QUEEN, with Mick Ronson on guitar, David Bowie playing the sax and Ian Hunter singing. It was one of those moments where Brian said, 'You're gonna get up and do the backing vocals?' And I said, 'You try stopping me.' And I remember I grabbed Phil [Collen, DEF LEPPARD guitarist]. Phil was a little reluctant at first. I said, 'If you don't do this, you're gonna regret this for the rest of your life.' And I almost kind of kidnapped him, dragged him on with me. So the two of us were shadowing on either side of Brian May and singing with this guy that had become a lifelong friend of ours a decade earlier anyway. And it was a just a magical moment; it can't be replicated. I can do some amazing things from now till the day that we don't do this anymore, and we have done some amazing things starting back in 1979. But that four minutes was the cherry on top of an immense cake. It was just phenomenal. Even now thinking about it, the hairs on my arms are getting all weird. It's just a fantastic thing that we were in the right place at the right time. It's nothing to do with us. That song was, obviously, chosen by, I would imagine, Brian and Roger [Taylor, QUEEN drummer], who would have been the two who had more say than anybody else."
Musicloudersound.com

The story of Van Halen's nightly destruction of Black Sabbath

Paul Brannigan's new book Eruption: The Eddie Van Halen Story is out next month. Published to mark the first anniversary of the guitarist's death, it tells the story of Eddie Van Halen's life, from his earliest days in Amsterdam, through the band's formative years as Van Halen learned their trade in Hollywood clubs, to the release of the debut album that revolutionised rock and the decades of success that followed.
Music940wfaw.com

Kiss Members Cover Bryan Adams Classic

Kiss drummer Eric Singer and the band's former-lead guitarist Bruce Kulick have teamed up for a new cover of Bryan Adams' 1984 ballad, “Heaven.” Ultimate Classic Rock reported the two former bandmates reunited with Kulick's side band Vegas MOBB — featuring bassist Todd Kerns, background vocalist Zach Throne, and Brent Fitz, who handled both drum and keyboard duties on the track.
MusicPosted by
Loudwire

Paul Stanley Clarifies ‘Addict’ Comments He Made About KISS Producer

KISS guitarist and co-vocalist Paul Stanley last week (July 2) apologized for saying Bob Ezrin, the producer behind the classic rockers' pivotal Destroyer album, was a "functioning addict" while making the record. The musician makes the "addict" remark in A&E's two-part KISS documentary, Biography: KISStory, which premiered on the cable...
MusicPosted by
101.9 The Rock

John Lennon, Ozzy Osbourne, Iron Maiden Among New Funko Figures

Funko has announced the latest additions to their popular line of figurine collectibles. Iron Maiden’s famous mascot Eddie will be featured in two new Funkos, reflecting two of the band’s classic albums. The Somewhere in Time figure captures Eddie in futuristic headgear and holding a ray-gun, much like the cover of the 1986 LP. A limited edition chase variant -- randomly inserted into select boxes -- will include an outfit change to the mascot. Meanwhile, the Seventh Son of a Seventh Son Funko will showcase Eddie with a skeletal base and holding a heart, once again reflecting the album’s artwork.

Comments / 47

Community Policy