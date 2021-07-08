Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Browns: Gotta agree, it feels like Odell Beckham and a few others are past their prime

By Chad Porto
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s fair to say that Odell Beckham and some other Browns players have passed their peak. Our sister-site over at Dawg Pound Daily posted an article where they listed five players who have already peaked talent-wise. Once you peak, the only way to go is down, and that’s a not-so-mean way of saying that these five players are past their prime. Especially when you think of Odell Beckham Jr.

factoryofsadness.co

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

112K+
Followers
303K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#American Football#Dawg Pound Daily#Browns Beckham
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Cleveland Browns
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Kareem Hunt Sends Browns Clear Message About Nick Chubb

In 2020, the Cleveland Browns boasted one of the best rushing attacks in the NFL. With Pro Bowler Nick Chubb leading that way and Kareem Hunt providing valuable touches in relief, Kevin Stefanski’s team dominated opposing defensive fronts. But with Chubb’s rookie contract coming to an end after the upcoming...
NFLBleacher Report

Every NFL Team's Most Overpaid Player Entering 2021 Season

Due to the next-man-up nature of contracts and the consistent growth of the league, NFL players are as well-compensated as they've ever been. While we'll never fault a player for getting as much as they can, some of their teams may regret handing them big-money deals. Which players aren't living...
NFLnfltraderumors.co

AFC Notes: Odell Beckham Jr, Browns, Steelers

Rams HC Sean McVay said Browns’ new S John Johnson III is a player who is the same mold as former NFL All-Pro S Eric Weddle. “But if I were to say a couple guys that you’ve really been around, here’s the guys that I would really say just in the short amount of time the four years that I’ve been a head coach. John Sullivan and Eric Weddle are unbelievably smart players. I think John Johnson, who’s going onto the Browns, is in that same sort of mold as what Eric is. Great communicators, charisma, presence. I think John Johnson would be outstanding,” said McVay, via The Ringer’s Flying Coach with Sean McVay and Peter Schrager.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Browns Fans Loving Latest Odell Beckham Jr. Video

Odell Beckham Jr. should be one of the top candidates to win the Comeback Player of the Year award this upcoming season. Despite suffering a torn ACL in October, the three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver looked really good in his latest workout video. Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry recently...
NFLbrownsnation.com

Odell Beckham Jr. Shares Cryptic Social Media Messages

Cleveland Browns wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had been off of Twitter for much of the offseason. He has been busy working hard at his training and rehabilitation following the October 2020 torn ACL he suffered in the Cincinnati Bengals game. OBJ has reemerged on Twitter in the past two...
NFLchatsports.com

Cleveland Browns: Troy Hill signing has flown under the radar this offseason

Cleveland Browns cornerback Troy Hill participates in drills during an NFL football practice at the team's training facility, Thursday, June 17, 2021, in Berea, Ohio. [Jeff Lange / Akron Beacon Journal]. With all the additions that Cleveland Browns general manager Andrew Berry made this offseason, it’s easy to overlook some...
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Cleveland Browns: Projected surprise starter at LB

Pro Football Focus predicted their list of 2021 Cleveland Browns starters, and their was one slight surprise at linebacker, with the analytics based site forecasting that second-round pick Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah will be in the starting lineup. PFF listed Anthony Walker as the other starter, with the Browns playing a 4-2-5...
NFL247Sports

Inside The Curious Case Of A Denzel Ward Extension

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Once again it is time to talk about contract extensions and the players that do or don't deserve one. There are four players that immediately come to mind in regards to the Browns: Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Wyatt Teller, and Denzel Ward. Denzel Ward, entering his fourth...
NFLYardbarker

Odell Beckham Jr. Continues To Amaze Post ACL Surgery

The Cleveland Browns are hoping to have all of its star players healthy and ready for the 2021 season. One of those players is wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. who tore his ACL last October. OBJ has been working hard ever since to get back on the field by Week...
NFLNBC Sports

Odell Beckham: It’s going to be a special year

Many Browns offensive players skipped voluntary portions of the team’s offseason program in order to hold their own workouts with quarterback Baker Mayfield in Austin, Texas. Wide receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham were part of that group and Landry had a video crew join him to document the sessions...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Odell Beckham Jr. Outlines His Expectations For 2021 Season

The 2020 season was one to remember for the Cleveland Browns, though Odell Beckham Jr. would like to forget how his year ended. Beckham suffered a season-ending ACL tear in Week 7, just as he seemed to be rounding into form after a disappointing 2019 campaign. Without him, Cleveland finished the season 11-5 and won its first playoff game in over 25 years.
NFLPosted by
NFL Analysis Network

Will Odell Beckham Jr. bounce back with a big season for the Browns?

When the Cleveland Browns traded for New York Giants superstar wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., people were excited about what this could mean for their offense. Beckham Jr. was one of the best wide receivers in the NFL and his acquisition was expected to help Baker Mayfield take his game to the next level. Unfortunately, things have not panned out as hoped.
NFL247Sports

Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 7/13: Deserts, Running Backs, and Evil Odell

Thank you for accompanying me in this perilous journey through the pre-Training Camp NFL news desert. While we struggle, parched, through this grim landscape, it’s impossible not to be optimistic about the Training Camp oasis that awaits us in just two weeks. It is you, intrepid traveler, who is the...
NFLPosted by
NJ.com

NFL rumors: Browns’ Odell Beckham Jr. back in bold prediction business

You know, the guy with the crazy hair who made that crazy catch for the Giants? Then had the fight with Josh Norman, followed by an ill-advised boat trip and a bunch of other silly nonsense that all runs together now? Mr. “We didn’t sign him to trade him?” The guy who thought he was LT 2.0 but ended up leaving town and getting shipped to the Browns as nothing more than a shiny footnote in the region’s sporting history -- no championships, no playoff wins, no retired number, no Ring of Honor?

Comments / 0

Community Policy