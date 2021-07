RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — The Civil Air Patrol (CAP) youth program encampment at Camp Rapid came to an early end this year according to a release by the organization, shuttering one day early after five participants tested positive for COVID-19. The release says that the five members, all under the age of 20, had all been sleeping in the same dorm “bay” during the 8 days prior to the encampments cancellation.