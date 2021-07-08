Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Nintendo comments on increasing appeal of Switch Online Service

By Hannah Griffin
zeldauniverse.net
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the more interesting comments to come from Nintendo’s 81st Annual General Meeting of Shareholders was that of Shuntaro Furukawa answering a question about the Nintendo Switch Online service. The president of Nintendo was asked numerous questions of interest during the meeting, but when asked if the Nintendo Switch...

zeldauniverse.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Meg Ryan
Person
Shuntaro Furukawa
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Switch Online Service#Furukawa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nintendo Switch
News Break
Nintendo
Related
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The 10 best JRPGs on Nintendo Switch

JRPGs can be difficult to get into, with lore that’s often dense and seemingly unapproachable, and completion times requiring a hefty investment of your own valuable time. But for those who are willing and able to invest the effort and energy, the genre features some of the most epic stories with fully realized character arcs, fleshed-out worlds, and in-depth combat.
Video GamesWALA-TV FOX10

Nintendo Switch getting a face-lift

The Nintendo Switch is getting a face-lift. After months of speculation about the rival of an updated game console, Nintendo just unveiled the switch OLED. While most of the console might look like its predecessor, there are a few key differences. The upgraded Switch includes a bigger, 7-inch OLED screen, as well as a wide adjustable stand for use in tabletop mode, a new dock which will support a wired internet connection.
Video GamesTechRadar

Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite: is bigger really better?

Nintendo Switch vs Nintendo Switch Lite: if you're thinking about picking up the latest Nintendo console, it's a decision that might be difficult at first, but we're here to help. When it comes to convenience, the Nintendo Switch is a hard console to beat. Since its release in 2017, the console has been a hit for Nintendo, appealing to players the world over due to its ability to offer at-home and on-the-go gaming as well as a fantastic library of games.
Video Gamesthurrott.com

Nintendo Unveils OLED Version of Switch

The new Nintendo Switch (OLED model) will ship in October at a price of $350, $50 more than the standard switch model. “The new system features a vibrant 7-inch OLED screen, a wide adjustable stand, a dock with a wired LAN port, 64 GB of internal storage, and enhanced audio,” the Nintendo website notes of the differences that justify the $50 price hike. By comparison, the normal Switch has a 6.2-inch LCD display and 32 GB of storage.
Video Gamestalesbuzz.com

Nintendo Switch OLED coming this October

Nintendo is releasing a new Switch with a bigger, better screen on Oct. 8 for $349.99. Between the lines: A newer Switch model has been expected for months, though fans and insiders originally expected a more powerful machine. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with...
Video Gamesgamingintel.com

Nintendo Switch vs Switch OLED Comparison & Differences

How does the Switch OLED stack up vs the original Nintendo Switch – check out the full comparison!. Nintendo fans had been waiting for a new Switch model for ages now. Releasing all the way back in 2017, the Switch’s hardware is slightly outdated now, although plenty of the games still look stunning.
Video Gamespockettactics.com

Nintendo has announced the ‘Nintendo Switch Oled Model’

After months, or maybe years, of rampant speculation about new Switch hardware, Nintendo has finally announced a revised Nintendo Switch model with a 7” OLED display and several other minor improvements. It’s likely not quite the ‘Pro’ model many had envisioned, but there are plenty of great improvements to discuss in this beautiful new version of our favourite hybrid handheld system.
Video Gamesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The Tavern: the new Oled model for Nintendo Switch and Assassin’s Creed as a service

The Meristation Tavern returns to the load, and this time with two very topical issues. The first of these is that of Nintendo’s new Oled console for October, a revision of the Switch that has left a bittersweet feeling for those who were expecting a major hardware update considering that four years have passed since the original launch. We also reviewed how insiders have failed in many of the leaks that were said to be safe. Neither 4K nor more power. Was it expected?
RetailNintendo Insider

KeyWe Out On Nintendo Switch This August

Sold Out and Stonewheat & Sons have confirmed a release date for their “chaotic postal puzzler” KeyWe on Nintendo Switch in August. Starring Jeff and Debra, two postal-working kiwi birds, KeyWe challenges you to type telegrams, ship packaged and send urgent messages. With no hands to help them, that means that you must jump, flap, peck and butt-slam the levers, bells and buttons that you need to use making for a frantic mailroom.
Video Gamesgamespew.com

The Nintendo Switch CRT Needs To Exist

Sure, most people have been fussing about the Nintendo Switch OLED, but it’s the Switch CRT that’s really caught our eye. It’s a Nintendo Switch that, instead of all this high-definition LCD nonsense, sports a chunky mini old-school TV for traditional 90s style fuzz-o-vision play. You haven’t experienced Breath of the Wild until you’ve played it squinting at a CRT screen.
Video GamesTheSixthAxis

Nintendo, it’s time to remake the Zelda Oracle series on Switch

After Mario’s 35th anniversary has come and gone, and even Metroid is getting its 35th with brand new game Metroid Dread, it may seem strange that the 35th anniversary for The Legend of Zelda passed by with little fanfare earlier this year. Sure, I’m actually looking forward to playing Skyward...
Video GamesDestructoid

Skyrim in 2021: Nintendo Switch perspective

Yes, yes I know what is currently on your mind reading this – Skyrim in 2021? Really? Is anyone still playing this game? The answer is yes – me, I just finished it. I have to admit that this game has never appealed to me personally, although almost everyone in the world of videogames considers this game a cult classic. My brother, who has a nice couple of hundreds of hours recorded on the game is the exact opposite – he loves this game and sice we grew up in one room I can still remebmer how I woke up to – Dovakhiin!! every holiday morning. Obviously, I knew about this game and I also knew that it is on Nintendo Switch, whis is a platform on which I currently play games, but I was never tempted to buy this game. And I would not buy it to this day, not becasue I dont like the game but because it is possible to play it on every other platform and therefore buying it on Swtich brings only one benefit – playing Skyrim anywhere in the world (killing the dragon in the toilet is quite excited in my oppinion). But everything changed when my brother gave me this game for Christmas.
Video GamesComicBook

PlayStation Reportedly Monitoring Nintendo Switch OLED Sales

Later this year, the Nintendo Switch OLED will go on sale, and apparently Sony will be "closely monitoring" the system's sales with great interest. In a report from The Japan Times, Ace Research Institute analyst Hideki Yasuda says that Sony is very interested in Nintendo's pricing strategy for the new model. The Nintendo Switch OLED will launch for $50 more than the current version of the system, despite offering few improvements over the model that's been out for four years. Yasuda claims that this "could set a precedent for charging more across the industry," if the Switch OLED performs well for Nintendo.
Video GamesGamespot

Among Us Gets Free Trial For Nintendo Switch Online Members Along With A Sale This Week

Nintendo is hosting a free game trial for Switch Online members, in which you can play the social deduction game Among Us from July 21-27. Aside from subscribing to Nintendo Switch Online--which is $4 for a month, $8 for three months, $20 for 12 months, and $35 uSD for a family plan--there are no other strings attached to play Among Us for free starting this Wednesday. And members can play the entire game.

Comments / 0

Community Policy