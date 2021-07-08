Explore the Outdoors in West Jefferson

The New River, which flows just minutes away from the small town of West Jefferson, doesn’t quite live up to its name: It’s widely believed to be the second-oldest river in the world, right behind the Nile. Its cold mountain waters also run north, a rarity for any river. But for those seeking an outdoor adventure on a hot summer afternoon, you’d be hard pressed to find a gentler place to swim, fish, or just float down, as Ashe County’s pines, maples, willows, and oaks keep you shaded near the banks.