Oneida County, NY

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Oneida by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:30:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:15:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service office in Binghamton. Target Area: Oneida The National Weather Service in Binghamton has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Oneida County in central New York * Until 815 PM EDT. * At 730 PM EDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Delta Lake, or near Rome, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Rome, Trenton, Floyd, Forestport, Steuben, Remsen, Holland Patent, Prospect, Barneveld and Alder Creek. TORNADO...POSSIBLE HAIL...<.75IN WIND...60MPH

alerts.weather.gov

