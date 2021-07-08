Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Harding, Perkins by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 17:30:00 MDT Expires: 2021-07-08 18:30:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: This storm is producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows! Target Area: Harding; Perkins The National Weather Service in Rapid City has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Northeastern Harding County in northwestern South Dakota Northwestern Perkins County in northwestern South Dakota * Until 630 PM MDT. * At 530 PM MDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 12 miles north of Ralph, or 20 miles west of Hettinger, moving southeast at 25 mph. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Lodgepole. HAIL...1.75IN WIND...60MPH