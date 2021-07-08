Cancel
Richmond, CA

Caltrans Begins $1.1 Billion Highway Cleanup

By Damien Newton
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYesterday, Governor Gavin Newsom and Caltrans officials visited the City of Richmond in the Bay Area to kick-off “Clean California,” the state’s $1.1 billion program to remove litter and other potentially dangerous waste from California’s highways. At the event, Newsom promised that funding would also be made available to cities and counties throughout the state for similar cleanup programs off of state highways and in public spaces.

