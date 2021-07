Pro golfer Gene Siller was gunned down at a suburban Atlanta golf club because he had “witnessed an active crime taking place” police said on Tuesday.The unidentified gunman drove a pickup truck onto the course on Saturday, killed Mr Siller, 46, and fled leaving behind the vehicle within which were the bodies of two other men. They had also been fatally shot.Cobb County police do not know the motive for the triple homicide and do not want to speculate beyond why Mr Siller may have been killed.Authorities have identified the other victims in the truck as its owner, Paul...