THORNS SHOW | Klingenberg in awe of Bixby's "really cool" return

Tetris® Beat - The world famous Tetris® puzzle game is blocking to a new beat, fusing its hit gameplay with exclusive music and innovative rhythm mechanics. The game features a diverse and eclectic lineup of incredible musicians including Alison Wonderland, GARZA, Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dawud, Cinthie and many more, with new exclusive songs added every month from today's hottest and up-and-coming talent. In Tetris Beat, players will rotate and drop Tetriminos to the beat, keeping to the rhythm to build their biggest combo chain and score big. For Tetris fans looking for the traditional hit gameplay experience, they can try out the Marathon mode, where they can also choose the soundtrack. ==Game Modes== — DROP: Rotate and drop Tetriminos to the beat. Keep to the rhythm to build the biggest combo chain and score big! — TAP: Players choose the most strategic Ghost Piece to tap in time to the beat and lose themselves in the flow state! —MARATHON: The traditional Tetris® gameplay experience, where players get to choose the soundtrack! ==Features== • 18 songs at launch spanning Dance, Hip Hop and Pop and new songs every month •Split screen Marathon Mode for versus play on Apple TV •Cross platform gameplay, play on Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone •Daily, weekly and monthly missions •3 difficulty levels for each mode •Leaderboards for every song to challenge Game Center friends and the world •Physical controller support •Spatial Audio support for AirPods Pro & AirPods Max Tetris ® & © 1985~2021 Tetris Holding. All Rights Reserved. Sub-licensed to N3TWORK™.