Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

THORNS SHOW | Klingenberg in awe of Bixby's "really cool" return

By ThornsFC.com Staff
timbers.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis week's edition of The Thorns Show, with Ann Schatz gave Meghan Klingenberg a chance to reflect on Saturday's victory at Racing Louisville, where goalkeeper Bella Bixby kept a clean sheet in her 2021 debut. "Watching her come back" from offseason knee injury, Klingenberg says, "just a really cool thing.

www.timbers.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Bixby
Person
Meghan Klingenberg
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Racing Louisville#Thorns#Thorns Fc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Soccer
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Sports
Related
Portland, ORtimbers.com

Thorns focused on progress in Sunday's visit from Orlando

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sunday offers the Portland Thorns another chance at progress. The question is: progress from what?. In sports, every game allows teams an opportunity to improve on what they’ve built. Sunday’s visit to Providence Park from the Orlando Pride gives the Thorns another chance to do so. But as far as something more specific to the Thorns’ situation, there are two points of reference for Portland: last weekend’s disappointing 0-0, home draw against NJ/NY Gotham FC, or May 26’s 2-1 road loss to the Pride in the teams’ first meeting of the season.
Sportssportswar.com

Baseball would be really cool to win.

I see we are now just 1 of 2 Div 1 schools to have never won a National ... -- gdot 07/16/2021 12:44PM. We did, but the completion was limited to a few (4 or 5) southern schools -- FLKEYSHOKIE 07/16/2021 9:09PM. You could be the jinx. Turn in your...
NBAdukebasketballreport.com

YouTube Gold: Willis Reed’s Immortal Entrance

Every so often, the NBA playoffs bring iconic moments. Consider the magnificent block Giannis Antetokounmpo had against DeAndre Ayton in Game 4 of this year’s Finals. Or the rundown block LeBron James had against the Warriors in 2016 (and notice that the block was kept in bounds and that Cleveland got the possession - very smart play). Or take this play by Michael Jordan against the Cavaliers in his era when nobody was going to get by the Bulls.
MLStimbers.com

Voting open for 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target

Online voting for the 2021 MLS All-Star Game presented by Target opened Wednesday to fans, media and players. This is the first time in the public portion of the MLS All-Stars rosters will be determined by a combination of fans, media and players. Voting ends 11:59 PM Pacific Time on Wednesday, July 21.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Skate Will Not Be At EA Play Live 2021

The official Skate Twitter account has announced that they will not be showing off the long-awaited fourth entry in the series this Thursday at EA Play Live. While this may come as a disappointment to the many fans who are anxiously awaiting Skate 4, it makes complete sense considering that the studio was just formed in January of this year. The studio tackling the project is called Full Circle, with their number one goal being “not to blow it. for you, for us… for skate”, as stated in their statement surrounding their appearance at EA Play Live this year.
CelebritiesPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Simone Biles' boyfriend, Texans' Jonathan Owens, amazingly 'didn't know who she was' when they met

Gymnastics GOAT Simone Biles is dating Houston Texans safety Jonathan Owens, and in August 2020, the pair went public with their relationship, announcing it on Instagram. Leading up to the Tokyo Olympics — where the superstar gymnast has a chance to win up to five gold medals — Biles stars in a Facebook Watch docuseries called Simone vs Herself with weekly episodes dropping this summer.
Motorsportsthespun.com

Photos: When Danica Patrick Posed For Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit has a history of featuring notable athletes in their issues over the years. Former NASCAR star turned business woman Danica Patrick is among those to have posed for the iconic magazine. Patrick, now 39, posed for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue in 2008 and ’09. “You could...
WWEringsidenews.com

Why Charlotte Flair’s WWE RAW Women’s Title Reign Was So Short

Charlotte Flair is on her way to becoming one of the most decorated champions in WWE history. She lost the RAW Women’s Title on RAW this week, but that still counted as a title run, no matter how short it is. There is a reason why she got such a short reign.
TV ShowsPosted by
Primetimer

OWN Bids Farewell to The Haves and the Have Nots — and to Tyler Perry

After eight seasons and nearly 200 episodes, the show that turned things around for the once-struggling Oprah Winfrey Network bids farewell tonight. Tonight's series finale of The Haves and the Have Nots also marks Tyler Perry's final work for the network following an eight year deal. The mega producer moved his shop to ViacomCBS in May of 2019.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Vince McMahon Outraged At ‘Broke’ Wrestlers

Vince McMahon is WWE’s Chairman and oversees everything that goes on in the company, right to the very last detail while Triple H is currently the COO of WWE and he is also a veteran in the world of professional wrestling, having competed in several great matches and countless memorable moments during his time as an active in-ring competitor in the company. Roman Reign’s bold message to Vince McMahon was also leaked recently.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Undertaker Daughter Calls Out Divas At Raw

Kaia, the daughter of WWE legend The Undertaker seems to be a huge fan of WWE. She had made her presence felt with her mother and former WWE star Michelle McCool at this week’s edition of Monday Night Raw. Undertaker was backstage. Kaia was spotted with Michelle McCool. Kaia was...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

How much does Chris Paul make from State Farm?

How much money does Phoenix Suns star point guard Chris Paul make from all those State Farm commercials he’s in each season?. NBA fans have seen a lot of Chris Paul during the playoffs. Not only has the Suns guard guided his team to the NBA Finals, but he’s been...
Video GamesTouchArcade

Tetris® Beat

Tetris® Beat - The world famous Tetris® puzzle game is blocking to a new beat, fusing its hit gameplay with exclusive music and innovative rhythm mechanics. The game features a diverse and eclectic lineup of incredible musicians including Alison Wonderland, GARZA, Hannah Diamond, Octo Octa, Dawud, Cinthie and many more, with new exclusive songs added every month from today's hottest and up-and-coming talent. In Tetris Beat, players will rotate and drop Tetriminos to the beat, keeping to the rhythm to build their biggest combo chain and score big. For Tetris fans looking for the traditional hit gameplay experience, they can try out the Marathon mode, where they can also choose the soundtrack. ==Game Modes== — DROP: Rotate and drop Tetriminos to the beat. Keep to the rhythm to build the biggest combo chain and score big! — TAP: Players choose the most strategic Ghost Piece to tap in time to the beat and lose themselves in the flow state! —MARATHON: The traditional Tetris® gameplay experience, where players get to choose the soundtrack! ==Features== • 18 songs at launch spanning Dance, Hip Hop and Pop and new songs every month •Split screen Marathon Mode for versus play on Apple TV •Cross platform gameplay, play on Apple TV, Mac, iPad, and iPhone •Daily, weekly and monthly missions •3 difficulty levels for each mode •Leaderboards for every song to challenge Game Center friends and the world •Physical controller support •Spatial Audio support for AirPods Pro & AirPods Max Tetris ® & © 1985~2021 Tetris Holding. All Rights Reserved. Sub-licensed to N3TWORK™. ================================================================ FOLLOW and LIKE us on social media: Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/tetrisbeat Twitter: https://twitter.com/tetris_beat Instagram: https://instagram.com/tetrisbeat YouTube: https://www.facebook.com/tetrisbeat TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@tetrisbeat.

Comments / 0

Community Policy