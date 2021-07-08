Special Weather Statement issued for Burke, Richmond by NWS
Effective: 2021-07-08 10:40:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Burke; Richmond Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of north central Burke...southeastern Richmond...southwestern Barnwell and southwestern Aiken Counties Until 800 PM EDT. At 731 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near McBean, or 11 miles southeast of Fort Gordon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Savannah River Site, Hephzibah, New Ellenton, Jackson, McBean, Augusta Regional Airport, Audubon`s Silver Bluff Sanctuary, New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam Park, Savannah River Site Badge Office, Westover, Savannah River Site H Canyon, Bennock Mill, Savannah River Site K Complex, Shell Bluff Landing, Phinizy Swamp Nature Park and Diamond Lakes Regional Park.alerts.weather.gov
