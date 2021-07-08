Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lunenburg County, VA

Flood Warning issued for Lunenburg by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Lunenburg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Virginia North Meherrin River near Lunenburg affecting Lunenburg County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Meherrin River near Lunenburg. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is currently forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain in minor flood stage into early Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The bridge at Crymes Road, about 2 miles downstream, begins to flood. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, The bridge at Crymes Road is overwashed.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Cars
County
Lunenburg County, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Virginia North#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
Cars
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy