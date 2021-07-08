Flood Warning issued for Lunenburg by NWS

Effective: 2021-07-08 19:55:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-09 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued Friday morning at 800 AM EDT. Target Area: Lunenburg The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Virginia North Meherrin River near Lunenburg affecting Lunenburg County. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the North Meherrin River near Lunenburg. * Until further notice. * At 7:45 PM EDT Thursday the stage was 17.8 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is currently forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to remain in minor flood stage into early Friday morning. * Impact...At 14.0 feet, The bridge at Crymes Road, about 2 miles downstream, begins to flood. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, The bridge at Crymes Road is overwashed.