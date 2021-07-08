LALovetheboss Drops New Music Video, “Monkey”
LA Love The Boss released her debut single “Monkey” in May 2021, and fans have been anxiously awaiting its music video since. An ode to female empowerment and sizzling summer energy, the “Monkey” music video is set to exclusively premiere at her release party in Atlanta soon. Following the premiere, LA Love The Boss listeners everywhere will be able to stream the highly anticipated production on YouTube. In the video, we can expect to see LALoveTheBoss’ bold dance moves on full display.popwrapped.com
