Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

LALovetheboss Drops New Music Video, “Monkey”

By Nicholas Liddle
popwrapped.com
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLA Love The Boss released her debut single “Monkey” in May 2021, and fans have been anxiously awaiting its music video since. An ode to female empowerment and sizzling summer energy, the “Monkey” music video is set to exclusively premiere at her release party in Atlanta soon. Following the premiere, LA Love The Boss listeners everywhere will be able to stream the highly anticipated production on YouTube. In the video, we can expect to see LALoveTheBoss’ bold dance moves on full display.

popwrapped.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Nguyen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Music Streaming#Music Industry#Spotify#Instagram#Boss Made Records#Bmr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Apple Music
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Music
Related
Theater & DancePopSugar

You Can Always Count on Tinashe to Deliver With Super-Sexy Music Videos

There are two things you can always count on when Tinashe drops new music: it will be a total bop that will make you want to dance, and it will have a super-sexy music video to match. When it comes to the latter, the 28-year-old always delivers with visuals. Whether she's taking center stage or having a slumber party with Britney Spears, her videos always manage to fog up our computer screens. I mean, how could they not with her ultra-steamy dance moves? After her latest music video for "Bouncin" got everyone talking, we decided to round up some of her sexiest music videos to date. Allow Tinashe to teach you a lesson in sexy dance moves with the videos ahead.
Musicgratefulweb.com

Elektric Voodoo Announces Tour Dates & Drops New Music Video

Elektric Voodoo, the Afrobeat-inspired psych dance-rock ensemble founded by Scott Tournet, just released the music video for their title track “Telescope.” Already being hailed by the press like Glide Magazine who stated, “Telescope encompasses a sonic parade of drums, horns, and guitars with a shake-up the masses mission.” The music video filmed by Michael Cacciabaudo perfectly captures the intimate recording session and vibe. “Telescope” is the second single from Elektric Voodoo’s upcoming album of the same name, due out August 20th. The band has also announced their first tour dates in support of the album kicking off August 7th. Full tour dates below.
Musicsubstreammagazine.com

A Will Away release new song + music video, “Re-Up”

Today, the criminally underrated 4-piece A Will Away continue to re-define what it means to be an alternative-rock band in the modern era. Now on their new label-home of Rude Records, the ban have released a brand new single titled “Re-Up,” which can be found below. Alongside the release of...
Beauty & FashionYour EDM

Wax Motif Drops Vibey Music Video For His Latest Hedonistic Single, “Thrills” ft. Jaxon Rose

Fresh off his rave-ready collab, “Need You” alongside Russian duo Phlegmatic Dogs, Aussie sensation Wax Motif dropped the next release pulled from his highly anticipated artist album back in June. He linked up with singer and guitarist of the four-piece Sunrose band, Jaxon Rose, on “Thrills,” a low-slung R&B-flecked house number penned about chasing highs in a hedonistic Hollywood fashion.
Theater & DanceInternational Business Times

BTS Grants ARMY 'Permission to Dance' In New Single's Music Video

"Permission to Dance" is included in the CD single for "Butter" BTS will perform the track live on "Tonight With Jimmy Fallon" on July 13. BTS finally dropped the music video of its newest single "Permission to Dance" Friday, showcasing its acclaimed dance moves and impeccable choreography. The new tune...
Musicptownmedia.com

Guvna B Drops Music Video ‘Say Less’ Featuring Still Shadey & Tidez

Bar Exam: Swoope – 24 (First Listen Review) To this day, Swoope’s 2018 album, Sonshine still gets constant play. When he’s definitely had bangers present on previous albums, I felt like that was his most complete album to date. Swoope is an artist who seems to make his albums one complete thought, by weaving transitions between each song and keeping a fluid concept throughout. His production, writing, and performances are always top-notch. I’m looking forward to seeing what’s in his bag with 24. For those of you unfamiliar with my bar exams, I am sharing all of my notes from my true first listen to the project. I […]
Musicthesource.com

The Weeknd Hints at New Music to Drop Before His Tour

The Weeknd let the world on fire last year with After Hours but it appears he is gearing up again. With a tour set for next year, The Weeknd is hinting at more music on the way. “We gettin’ there,” The Weeknd scribed on Twitter. But he doubled back with...
Theater & Danceallkpop.com

AleXa drops a relay dance performance video for new single 'Xtra'

On July 12 KST, the solo artist unveiled the relay dance performance of her latest single "Xtra" through the YouTube channel of Mnet's digital studio M2. In the clip, AleXa is joined by four backup dancers, who join her in performing a fun modified single-file version of the song's original stage choreography.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

PUDDLE OF MUDD Drops Music Video For 'Just Tell Me'

PUDDLE OF MUDD has released a new music video for the song "Just Tell Me". The track comes from the band's 2019 album, "Welcome To Galvania", which is available via Pavement Entertainment. Frontman Wes Scantlin says: "I love this song. 'Just Tell Me' is about falling in love… and when...
Musicatlinq.com

Atlanta Singer-Songwriter Señoj Drops New Video and Single ‘Lost’

Atlanta-based singer-songwriter Señoj, who was recently featured on SoundCloud’s artist platform Repost, has released an exciting new video and single called “Lost,” which is a much-anticipated follow-up to her tracks “Selfish” and “Running.”. Jeff Ponchick, Vice President and Head of Repost at SoundCloud, recently commented on Señoj’s talent saying, “Coming...
Musictalentrecap.com

98 Degrees Drops Summer Tune With ’90s Nostalgia Music Video

98 Degrees has finally dropped a music video for their new summer anthem ‘Where Do You Wanna Go,’ and fans are loving it. Nick Lachey, fresh off his time on The Masked Singer, is hitting us with all the late 90s vibes as he drives a convertible sporting his refreshed 98 Degrees sun tattoo. 98 Degrees decided to crank the summer heat up to 98 by releasing their first song since 2013.
Video Gamesweeklyrapgods.com

Beni-Hana Drops New Video & Mixtape Through Goon Musick

Fresh off his second mixtape release with Goon Musick “Blackwater Magi” – Beni-Hana shows no sign of slowing down with his latest banger “Masters Degree”. In addition to inlisting frequent collaborators Destro (Battleship) and Kato Thraxx (Kamikaze) there is a new face on the Carolina Underground Hip Hop scene in none other than Smeag Sceintist.
Los Angeles, CABLABBERMOUTH.NET

VOLBEAT Drops Music Video For 'Wait A Minute My Girl'

Danish/American rock and rollers VOLBEAT have shared their new music video for "Wait A Minute My Girl". The clip was directed by Sean Donnelly, founder of AWESOME+modest, with collages by Mengqing Yuan, and animation by Steve Yeung. AWESOME+modest is an animation studio based in Los Angeles, California that specializes in mixed media techniques. They most recently created all of the animation in the HBO documentary miniseries "The Lady And The Dale", Marvel's "Behind The Mask" and Showtime's "The One And Only Dick Gregory".
Theater & Dancecaribbeannationalweekly.com

Lincoln 3Dot Drops New Music Video Summer Anthem Bang

Lincoln 3Dot has just released his scorching hot new music video for his fun, upbeat party song ‘Bang’, via his Youtube page on Wednesday. The video, which is directed by Kaleem The Creator, was shot in Santiago, the Dominican Republic and Kingston, Jamaica. The fitting scenes of beautiful women doing the ‘Bang’ and male dancers amplifying the vibes throughout the video, makes the viewer want to get up and dance themself.
Musicpremierguitar.com

Iron Maiden Drops First New Music in 6 Years

IRON MAIDEN today revealed their brand-new track, "The Writing On The Wall," with an eagerly anticipated global YouTube video premiere. The song was written by Maiden guitarist Adrian Smith & lead singer Bruce Dickinson, produced by Kevin Shirley and co-produced by Maiden bassist and founder-member Steve Harris. Bruce Dickinson initially...
Worldlionheartv.net

With Confidence release new single and music video ‘Anything’

July 15th, 2021 – Singapore – With Confidence released their new song, “Anything”, today which is accompanied by a music video directed by Kiril Palaveev. Fans can purchase, stream and watch “Anything” here: smarturl.it/WithConAnything. “Anything is about reaching your limit and shutting down. Instead of being upset about it though,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy