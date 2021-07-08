Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aiken County, SC

Special Weather Statement issued for Aiken, Barnwell by NWS

weather.gov
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-07-08 18:26:00 EDT Expires: 2021-07-08 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Aiken; Barnwell Strong Thunderstorms Will Impact Portions of north central Burke...southeastern Richmond...southwestern Barnwell and southwestern Aiken Counties Until 800 PM EDT. At 731 PM EDT...National Weather Service doppler radar indicated a strong thunderstorm near McBean, or 11 miles southeast of Fort Gordon, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...gusty winds 40 to 50 mph. IMPACT...expect minor damage to tree limbs and blowing around of light, unsecured objects. Some locations in the path of this storm include Savannah River Site, Hephzibah, New Ellenton, Jackson, McBean, Augusta Regional Airport, Audubon`s Silver Bluff Sanctuary, New Savannah Bluff Lock & Dam Park, Savannah River Site Badge Office, Westover, Savannah River Site H Canyon, Bennock Mill, Savannah River Site K Complex, Shell Bluff Landing, Phinizy Swamp Nature Park and Diamond Lakes Regional Park.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Barnwell County, SC
County
Aiken County, SC
City
New Ellenton, SC
City
Barnwell, SC
City
North Augusta, SC
City
Jackson, SC
City
Aiken, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Nature Park#Savannah River Site#18 26 00#National Weather Service#Hephzibah#Shell Bluff Landing
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Ex-Trump adviser Barrack charged with secretly lobbying for UAE

A close ally and former campaign adviser to former President Trump was arrested Tuesday and charged with several criminal counts over allegedly working as an undisclosed foreign lobbyist on behalf of the United Arab Emirates. Federal prosecutors said Thomas Barrack, a wealthy private equity investor who also served as the...
BusinessPosted by
NBC News

4 companies near $26 billion settlement to resolve opioid lawsuits

Three major drug distributors and the pharmaceutical giant Johnson & Johnson are finalizing a $26 billion settlement to resolve thousands of lawsuits over the nation’s opioid crisis, according to four people familiar with the discussions. The four companies – which include Cardinal Health, Amerisource Bergen and McKesson – were accused...

Comments / 0

Community Policy