Lafayette, LA

Family in Lafayette Injured While Setting off Fireworks From Balcony

By Chris Reed
97.3 The Dawg
 12 days ago
A family in Lafayette was injured Tuesday night after a firework exploded in someone's hand while he was attempting to set off fireworks from a balcony at a local motel. According to KATC TV-3, three family members sustained injuries while setting off fireworks. The Lafayette Fire Department and Acadian Ambulance responded to the call and they determined that all three family members needed additional treatment at a local hospital.

97.3 The Dawg

Lafayette, LA
97.3 The Dawg plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lafayette, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://973thedawg.com
