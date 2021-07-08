Report finds preventive care visits in California decreased 20-41% in 2020

Rick Newell, MD MPH is CEO of Inflect Health, Chief Transformation Officer at Vituity, and passionate about driving change in healthcare. As healthcare continues to evolve, new technologies like remote patient monitoring, virtual reality and telemedicine have expanded the scope of care delivery. McKinsey reports 46% of consumers used telehealth solutions in 2020, up fourfold from just the prior year. As the CEO of a healthcare innovation and investment hub, I believe that in the future, conceivably 90%-95% of all interactions have the potential to be done without an in-person visit.