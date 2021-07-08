Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

Report finds preventive care visits in California decreased 20-41% in 2020

stateofreform.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePreventive care visits in California decreased between 20% and 41% in 2020, according to a new report from Manifest MedEx. Manifest MedEx is the state’s largest nonprofit health information exchange and collects claims and clinical data for over 26 million Californians. The organization’s analysis of 4 million Californians’ 2020 health data reveals a notable decrease in non-COVID-19-related medical services and examines the potential consequences of this care gap.

stateofreform.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
Local
California Health
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Preventive Care#Ambulatory Care#Colorectal Cancer#Health Care Services#Race And Ethnicity#Medex#Californians#Medi Cal#Medicare Advantage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
Related
California Stateatlanticcitynews.net

To prevent power outages, California seeks reductions in power usage

LOS ANGELES, California: California power officials have asked consumers to use less electricity, in a bid to prevent the imposition of blackouts. California officials issued a "flex" alert, asking Californians to conserve energy nightly from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m., fearing the high demand during the ongoing extreme heat could trigger a shortfall in the state's electric grid.
Healthsouthernminn.com

Senior LinkAge Line offers free preventive visit to new Medicare users

Within the first 12 months of enrolling in Medicare Part B, users are entitled to a free Welcome to Medicare preventive visit, which includes:. A review of the patient's medical and social history. Education and counseling about preventive services. Height, weight and blood pressure measurements. A calculation of body mass...
Pharmaceuticalsajmc.com

Preventive Care: Vaccines Matter

Morgan Greenwald, MA, JoAnn Ball, RN, NP, Shannon Lopez, LVN, Monica Berg, CRA, Maria Greenwald, MD. The American Journal of Managed Care, July 2021, Volume 27, Issue 7. A database of information about more than 30,000 patients verified improved morbidity and mortality due to vaccines and preventive health care in prospective trials.
California Statestateofreform.com

California bill to mandate PPE reimbursement for providers stalls in second chamber

Senator Josh Newman’s bill to make personal protective equipment (PPE) more accessible to health care workers was left pending “for future consideration” by California Assembly Health Committee Chair Jim Wood after its hearing on Thursday. Newman is sponsoring SB 242 in response to challenges faced by small and medium providers during the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the need for PPE increased while its cost skyrocketed.
Hawaii Statestateofreform.com

United Healthcare Community Plan leaders discuss next steps for Hawaii health equity

America’s Health Rankings released its 2021 Health Disparities Report, which provides nationwide and state-specific data on health disparities leading up to the pandemic. United Healthcare Community Plan (UHCP) Hawaii CEO David Heywood and Senior Medical Director Denise Leonardi, MD, discussed the report’s findings and how they will shape the agency’s future health care initiatives.
HealthCrain's New York Business

Rise of health care cyberattacks spells need for preventive measures, experts say

Health care providers, health plans and related business associates have reported a record number of data breaches so far this year as the pandemic resulted in new cybersecurity shortcomings. Midtown investment firm launches $180M fund for health care IT acquisitions. SoHo fertility-tech platform closes $105M Series C round. Midtown medical...
California Statebloomberglaw.com

Challenge to California Transgender Elder Care Law Revived

A California law prohibiting long-term elder care workers from referring to residents by names or pronouns other than those chosen by the resident is an inappropriate restriction on free speech, a state appellate court said Friday. The Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, and Transgender Long-Term Care Facility Residents’ Bill of Rights, enacted...
Public Healthdoctorslounge.com

SARS-CoV-2 Vaccines Effectively Prevent Infection in VA Population

Vaccine effectiveness was 96.2 percent for Pfizer-BioNTech BNT162b2 and 98.2 percent for Moderna mRNA-1273. TUESDAY, July 20, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) vaccines used in the Veterans Affairs (VA) health system are effective for preventing infection, according to a study published online July 20 in the Annals of Internal Medicine.
Public HealthAMA

How the crucible of COVID-19 can help fix the health care system

The COVID-19 pandemic has demonstrated the irreplaceable nature of physicians and other front-line health professionals. But it has also exposed many of the chronic frailties and shortcomings of the U.S. health system, and how those flaws are pushing the workforce to the brink. A discussion paper from the National Academy...
Health ServicesForbes

Addressing Healthcare Inequities In Telehealth

Rick Newell, MD MPH is CEO of Inflect Health, Chief Transformation Officer at Vituity, and passionate about driving change in healthcare. As healthcare continues to evolve, new technologies like remote patient monitoring, virtual reality and telemedicine have expanded the scope of care delivery. McKinsey reports 46% of consumers used telehealth solutions in 2020, up fourfold from just the prior year. As the CEO of a healthcare innovation and investment hub, I believe that in the future, conceivably 90%-95% of all interactions have the potential to be done without an in-person visit.
Visalia, CAthesungazette.com

Kaweah Health emergency department delayed by staffing, ‘diversion’ events

VISALIA – In April, Kaweah Health unveiled the brand new expanded emergency department, touted to bring their ED bed count up to 73 with state-of-the-art medical care and an expanded waiting room, said to be ready to start seeing patients the next week pending state review. Come mid-July, the doors to the new facility have yet to open.
Environmentfoxwilmington.com

US heat wave sparked surge in emergency department visits, CDC report finds

An intense heat wave affecting the Northwest caused a spike in emergency department (ED) visits for heat-related illness, according to a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Oregon and Washington were most affected by the record-breaking heat, the CDC wrote, with temperatures in Portland climbing...
Public Healthstateofreform.com

MHA vice president, Chris Mitchell, gives an update on hospital financial and operational health

Chris Mitchell, executive vice president of advocacy and public affairs at the Michigan Health and Hospital Association (MHA), said Michigan hospitals sustained significant financial and staffing losses due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the fallout surrounding it. Fortunately, federal funding from the CARES Act helped all hospitals stay open, retain and assist their workforce, and adequately respond to the pandemic.

Comments / 0

Community Policy