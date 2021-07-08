Report finds preventive care visits in California decreased 20-41% in 2020
Preventive care visits in California decreased between 20% and 41% in 2020, according to a new report from Manifest MedEx. Manifest MedEx is the state’s largest nonprofit health information exchange and collects claims and clinical data for over 26 million Californians. The organization’s analysis of 4 million Californians’ 2020 health data reveals a notable decrease in non-COVID-19-related medical services and examines the potential consequences of this care gap.stateofreform.com
Comments / 0