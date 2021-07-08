Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Thai Marinated Flat Iron Steak and Spicy Peanut Slaw Recipes

By Mary Subialka
minnesotamonthly.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCooking meat, seafood, fish and poultry over small fires has been a popular and fuel-efficient practice throughout Asia for eons. Often the item to be grilled is first prepared with spices, marinades and rubs that take advantage of the large pantry of flavorful ingredients such as fish sauce, soy sauce, coconut, chilies, ginger and ground nuts as well as lemongrass and fresh turmeric, says meat expert and cookbook author Bruce Aidells, who created these recipes for Real Food. Inspired by these ingredients, the following recipes are sure to spice up your summer grilling.

www.minnesotamonthly.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thai Food#Peanut#Fish Sauce#Steaks#Food Drink#Real Food#Asian#Nuoc#Sriracha
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
Thailand
News Break
Recipes
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RecipesPosted by
DoYouRemember?

10 Disgusting Foods Your Grandparents Ate In The ’50s, ’60s, And ’70s

Growing up, we were all familiar with the picky-eater. And most of us had a phase. You know the routine: imploring all the old tricks, spread your food around the plate, pretend to take bites, give a fake “Mmm… that’s good,” capped off with an “All done, may I be excused?” Yeah, Mom never did fall for it, but it was worth a try. And for those that were cynical of the choosey eater, we want you to hold that thought because today we are counting down the most disgusting dishes from the past. No, we’re not talking about Brussel sprouts, creamed spinach, or Aunt Fran’s mysterious casserole with raisins. Sorry, Aunt Fran, we’re taking it a step further.
Baltimore, MDPosted by
Mashed

Marshmallow Fluff Peanut Butter Fudge Recipe

When it comes to decadent, mouthwatering desserts, nothing quite compares to homemade fudge. It's hard to pin down when the first fudge was invented, but it apparently existed in 1886. A letter in the Vasser College archives reported that fudge was once sold for .40 per pound at a grocery store in Baltimore, Maryland. One story claimed that fudge was discovered by accident when one cook "fudged up" a caramel recipe (via Foodimentary). Regardless of how it came about, who can honestly imagine a world without this all-time favorite, rich treat?
Recipesmeigsindypress.com

Nana’s Kitchen: Corn Salad

Greetings, home cooks, welcome to Nana’s Kitchen. This week fresh picked corn appeared at my local open air market. Happy days! This is a sure sign of summer. A nice sweet yellow corn is being sold. Corn is also called Indian corn or maize. It was first domesticated by native...
Food & DrinksPosted by
Daily Mail

An indulgent fluffy dessert without an oven: Baker wows with her 'no bake' recipe for peanut butter cheesecake

An 'Instagram famous' baker has delighted fans by sharing her simple recipe for peanut butter cheesecake, which can be made without turning on the oven. Eloise Head, who became a social media sensation during the first Covid lockdown by posting videos of desserts on her viral food blog, FitWaffle Kitchen, makes the cake with basic ingredients such as butter, cream, icing sugar and cream cheese.
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Slow Cooker Smothered Steak Recipe

Pretty much anything is possible with the aid of a slow cooker, including a delicious steak meal. While many people use their slow cooker for soup, Mexican dishes, and dips, there are plenty of other ways to also use the device — including with steak. This recipe for slow cooker smothered steak is filled with amazing flavors and two pounds of sirloin steak, helping to curb your red meat craving in a hurry. Another great part about the recipe is that it requires little fuss with just 10 minutes of prep time. The rest of the time, you can kick back, relax, and let your slow cooker do all of the work for you.
Posted by
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo’s Best Chicken Souvlaki Salads

When talking about Buffalo food staples, chicken wings, pizza and beef on weck seem to get all the shine but there's one dish that I feel like is a staple because no matter what city I travel to, I've yet to find a city that makes it quite like we do. I love this dish so much so, I've tried it at several different restaurants in search of who makes it the best. What is the dish you ask? CHICKEN SOUVLAKI. The ancient dish according to forknplate.com; "...is considered a Greek food, and historians cite references to the dish in the writings of Aristotle (384-322 BC), Aristophanes (446-386 BC), and Homer, their senior by 400 or more years. The fact is, souvlaki was over a millennium old by the time Homer came along." So in other words, it's definitely more than a chicken salad with feta. In almost every city I've visited, I've ordered what the menu stated was a "greek salad" and it was in no comparison to a traditional Chicken Souvlaki. In my search for the perfect Souvlaki, I've noted the components that it has to be comprised of to make it super delish....
Salt Lake City, UTcityweekly.net

High Steaks

When you write about local food for a living, planning a date night can be intimidating. I already have decision fatigue when it comes to what movie to watch or what video game to check out next, and I could feel this setting in as I scanned through the vast array of local restaurants. We were both after somewhere nice, but not "dinner jacket" nice, somewhere that felt like an event but kept things casual. It wasn't long before we both landed on Porch (11274 S. Kestrel Rise Road, Ste. G, 801-679-1066, porchutah.com), which ended up being the ideal spot to celebrate an evening free of cleaning melted Popsicles off of sticky fingers and getting caught up on laundry.
Venango County, PAexplore venango

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Pancakes

Venango County Recipe of the Day: Peanut Butter Pancakes – Sponsored by Clarion Federal Credit Union. 1/3 cup peanut butter (not reduced-fat) ~In a large bowl, combine pancake mix and sugar. ~In a small bowl, beat egg and peanut butter; add milk and water. Stir into dry ingredients just until...
Recipesrecipes.net

Baked Ziti with Sausage Recipe

Try this meaty and cheesy baked ziti with sausage for the perfect potluck dish! It’s made with tomatoes and heavy cream, layered with a rich cheese sauce. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook the ziti according to the package directions for very al dente for about 7 minutes. Drain and add the pasta back to the pot. Set aside.
Recipesuiargonaut.com

Crumbs: Easy Homemade Chicken Dumpling Soup

If meal planning for the week stresses you out, here is a recipe that makes plenty of delicious leftovers to save you some cooking time later. Feel free to pair it with a baguette or some cornbread. Prep time: 1 hour. Ingredients: . 1 container of chicken broth. 2 tablespoons of...
Recipesgordonramsayclub.com

Peanut Butter Mousse Pie Recipe

Peanut butter is an incredible food, not only because it’s tasty and healthy but because it’s one of the most versatile ingredients. In this recipe, you can find many “diet enemies” – but you can always find a day to celebrate sweets and enjoy life – so, the following peanut butter mousse pie is just ideal for that kind of days! I mixed a few delicious, hard- to- resist ingredients that make this recipe rich and tasty.
RecipesForks Over Knives

Summer Corn and Wheat Berry Slaw

Between the kale, corn, grains, and orange supremes, this colorful summer slaw strikes a tasty balance between earthy and sweet. Letting the salad sit once dressed helps soften the kale without breaking it down completely. Note that you’ll need ½ cup fresh orange juice to make the dressing; if you don’t get enough juice from sectioning the oranges, squeeze an extra orange.
Recipesmashed.com

Crock Pot Cube Steak Recipe

Does anyone really know what cube steak actually is? According to Parade, cube steak is made out of top sirloin or top round. A meat tenderizer is used to pound the meat until it becomes perfectly tender. Now to be honest, those cuts, the top round and top sirloin, are not usually considered the best steak to be had. Thus all the tenderizing. But once you try this dish, which makes an already tender meat "so tender you can cut it with a fork," in the words of chef and recipe developer Laura Sampson of Little House Big Alaska, you'll have a few choice words about just how choice this steak can be.
RecipesPosted by
30Seconds

Seafood Salad Recipe: This Easy Creamy Crab Salad Recipe Is Cracker Ready in 5 Minutes Flat

Someone brought this "crab" salad recipe to the gathering after my great uncle's funeral. My dad loved it, and asked me to find out what was in that "crab mess." This easy crab salad – now officially known as crab mess – is one of two reasons I buy imitation crabmeat (the first being my crab rangoon recipe). It always reminds me of my great uncle and dad. Serve this easy seafood salad with crackers.
Recipesrecipes.net

Turkey Burgers with Spicy Pickle Sauce Recipe

A spicy and tangy pickle sauce adds moisture and tons of flavor to these turkey burgers, a healthy and filling dish that’s perfect for summer get-togethers. Light a grill or preheat a grill pan. In a medium bowl, mix the yogurt with the dill pickles and hot peppers and season with salt and black pepper.
RecipesSaveur

Marinated Flank Steak

Flank steak, also known as London broil, isn’t the most tender cut of beef, but it is one of the most flavorful. The key to cooking a tender flank steak is to let the meat marinate for a good, long time and then carve it crosswise against the grain into very thin slices. No grill? No problem, as this recipe translates well to a stovetop method. If you do have your coals going, round out your cookout with all of the grilled essentials.
Recipesrecipes.net

Chopped Lamb Steak with Garlicky Spinach Recipe

This chopped lamb steak makes use of ground lamb patties that are grilled then served with garlicky spinach and soft goat cheese. Heat a medium skillet over moderately high heat. Add a large handful of spinach and cook, stirring, until the leaves are wilted. Transfer the wilted spinach to a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy