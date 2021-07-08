How to Mix Up a Refreshing Piña Colada

Most homes have a bar cart, or at the very least a bar cabinet, in their living room or lounge. It can be a bit tricky to transfer these apparatuses to outdoor settings. Not all bar carts are made of materials that can withstand the wear and tear of bad weather; others may just look out of place in a breezier, less formal setting. Still, it’s a good idea to have a bar cart that you can wheel around outside whenever friends or family are over for dinner, as it makes cocktail mixing much more streamlined. Here, we’ve chosen a few of our favorite bar carts for your porch, garden or back deck. Just make sure to pick up a few top-shelf spirits to stock them with before the big party. Additional research by Alex Gonzalez and Fahim Zaman.