How to Mix Up a Refreshing Piña Colada

By Kyle Smelter
minnesotamonthly.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine walking off a sun-kissed beach, toes digging into the sand after a game of volleyball. Next, you take a refreshing dip into a pool and swim up to a poolside bar and order a thirst-quenching beverage that marks its National Day on Saturday, July 10. Heavenly, right? There is...

