Brian Concannon explains the importance of waiting for 'verifiable facts' about Moïse's killing

Brian Concannon, executive director of Project Blueprint, told Hill TV’s “Rising” why it is important to wait for “pretty hard and verifiable facts” before making conclusions about who was behind the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

Moïse was assassinated early Wednesday morning in an attack at his home. His wife, first lady Martine Moïse, was wounded in the attack. Four people suspected of killing of Moïse were fatally shot by police, and two others have been detained.

Haitian officials have said that the attack was highly coordinated by a trained and heavily-armed group, and that video shows the assailants speaking English and Spanish.

Concannon warned about “putting too much into the information that we do have” citing information that can be unreliable in the early stages after such an incident.

“As you know, videos can be doctored. Eyewitness reports right after can be unreliable or they can be manipulated.” Concannon said. “And one of the things going on in Haiti is that there is a power struggle. There are many groups and individuals that have a motive to have done this act. And any of them could have also put out these videos as a way to create a false trail or to create a narrative that helps them out.

“So, I think first, we need to be careful about all these public statements until we have some pretty hard and verifiable facts,” he continued.

