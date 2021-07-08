Mercy Medical requiring vaccine

JOPLIN, Mo. – Mercy Hospital announced today it’s requiring its employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. We spoke with Mercy officials about the new policy. Mercy Joplin announced a new policy today that will require all Mercy employees to be vaccinated by September 30th. President Jeremy Drinkwitz says it wasn’t something they decided lightly, but after seeing the impacts of COVID first hand, felt it was what they needed to do. “We can’t advocate for our community and lead if we’re not leading by example and so, while there is a lot of challenges ahead of us, we feel like this is the best thing for us to do to protect our patients, which is our number one goal as we treat them going forward.”