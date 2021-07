LAUREL, Del.- Changing Fates Equine Rescue in Sussex County is facing unexpected medical bills after taking in nearly 30 animals from a bad situation in Felton a few weeks ago. Many of the stallions need to be gelded and the rescue expects that two donkeys and three goats are pregnant. While taking on so many non-horses is already unusual for the rescue, the situation became even more unexpected for volunteers once they got to their former home.