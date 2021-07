The Seattle Mariners just won their 50th game of the season, as they won yet another series against a divisional foe in the Anaheim Angels. They currently sit 2.5 games behind the slumping Oakland A’s and are in a dog fight for the second wild-card slot. Scott Servais has been clear that the Mariners will act as both buyers and sellers at the trade deadline, but for the Seattle Mariners to seriously involve themselves in the postseason race down the stretch they’ll need to address the gaping hole in their starting rotation.