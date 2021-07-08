Cancel
TV Series

‘Woke’: Marquita Goings & Miguel Pinzon Join Season 2 Of Hulu Comedy As Recurring

By Denise Petski
Deadline
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEXCLUSIVE: Marquita Goings (Bruh, American Soul) and Miguel Pinzon (9-1-1: Lone Star) are set for recurring roles on the second season of Hulu comedy series Woke. Co-created by Keith Knight and Marshall Todd, Woke centers on Keef Knight (Lamorne Morris), an African-American cartoonist who finds himself on the verge of mainstream success when an unexpected incident changes his life. With a newfound consciousness, Keef must navigate the new voices and ideas challenging him, all without setting fire to everything he’s already built.

