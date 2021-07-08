Photographer Captures Stunning Lightning Strikes In Asbury Park, New Jersey

I thought my weight was high post COVID but this great white has me beat. A more than 1,400-pound great white shark, my friend's name is Breton by the way, is swimming off the Jersey Shore coast right now. I just checked out where he was here and you can keep tabs on him too. In case you are not familiar, OCEARCH, is a nonprofit that has been working with scientists to tag and monitor sharks for more than ten years. This is a big boy.