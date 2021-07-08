Cancel
Asbury Park, NJ

Photographer Captures Stunning Lightning Strikes In Asbury Park, New Jersey

By Jimmy G
94.3 The Point
94.3 The Point
 12 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Before showing you these incredible photos, I gotta give a special shoutout to Chris Spiegel. Chris is a local photographer who is incredibly talented and he's the reason for this awesome post! Make sure to check out Blur Revision Media Design - High-Quality photo prints, canvas prints, and panoramic prints of all sizes available for purchase. Blur Revision Media Design is available for hire for personal photoshoots, promotional shoots, live music shoots, events, and long-term/ongoing projects. Contact Chris on Facebook or Instagram today!

943thepoint.com

94.3 The Point

94.3 The Point

Toms River, NJ
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

#Lightning Strikes
