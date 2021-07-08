Nintendo Switch OLED vs. LCD: Which model should I get?

The Steam Deck is a new handheld console made by Valve, coming out later this year, in December. Only, weighing 669 grams, at 29.8 centimetres across, and crammed with a 40 watt-hour battery, it doesn’t seem awfully handheld. In one video, aimed at developers, Erik Peterson (who introduced himself, with a hint of the door-to-door salesman, as “Erik from Valve”), described the machine as “really just a PC.” Indeed, its bulk likely has much to do with air flow—with cooling the indigestion of its innards as it chews through AAA games. Looking at the Steam Deck, I feel we might do well to preemptively plaster our forearms, the better to fend off bouts of carpal tunnel; and, given that it boasts gyro control, perhaps one of those fuzzy Velcro cuffs that calm the flareup of tennis elbow.