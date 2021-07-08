Hansen, Ginger 1941-July 6, 2021

Ginger Hansen was born Mary Virginia Lee on Sand Mountain in Alabama in 1941. There she lived and went to school and graduated from Judson College in Marion, Alabama, before moving to teach in Columbus, Georgia. The next year she met First Lt. David R. Hansen (he being a "poor, lonely soldier boy") of Ft. Benning. The next year they married and moved to his new assignment as the Post JAG Officer at Ft. Monroe, Virginia. After separating from the service, he accepted a position in the law office of Don W. Barker in Iowa Falls, where he happily stayed until being appointed to the Iowa Judicial Bench. She taught - and learned more - in the remarkably progressive Middle School of Popejoy. They continued to live on their rural acreage where they were joined by two sons, James Christian ("Boots") and Robert Judson.