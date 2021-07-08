Wiregrass counties still listed 'very high risk' for COVID-19 spread
The transmission risk is considered very high for some local counties as the Delta variant continues to be a concern for state health officials. Coffee, Dale, Henry and Houston counties were all listed very high risk as of Thursday’s update to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s (ADPH) online COVID-19 dashboard. The state’s risk indicator placed Pike County in the high risk category with Barbour, Covington and Geneva counties listed as low risk.dothaneagle.com
