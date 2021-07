I am writing to endorse Kathleen O’Claire for Vancouver School Board Position 2. I have known Kathleen for many years and have taught her children in my classroom. As a teacher, I am certain Kathleen would make a unique and valuable contribution. She has a wide range of experience working with students, families, teachers and other school personnel and has always done so while striking the delicate balance of kindness and efficacy. She is well qualified to work within budgets, set fiscal priorities, and be a team player. Kathleen has all the qualities and experience of an effective school board member. Please vote for her in August.