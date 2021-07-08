Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gallina, NM

Police Find No Evidence of Man's Broken and Shot Arm

Rio Grande Sun
 13 days ago

A Gallina man found out that closing the door on deputies won’t make them go away, when they’re looking for someone. Christopher Martinez, 38, was at a woman’s house at 6:24 p.m., June 11, when Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jerry Albo responded to call for an unwanted person. The woman was identified as Norma Martinez in the incident report, but no other information was given and it’s not clear if she’s related to Christopher Martinez.

www.riograndesun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Española, NM
Española, NM
Crime & Safety
County
Rio Arriba County, NM
Rio Arriba County, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Gallina, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Mexico State Police#The Espa Ola Hospital
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Related
Posted by
Reuters

Republicans abandon Capitol riot probe after Pelosi rejects Jordan, Banks

WASHINGTON, July 21 (Reuters) - The top Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives on Wednesday withdrew his five nominees to serve on the special committee probing the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol after Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi rejected two of them. Pelosi had earlier rejected Representatives...
ABC News

Sweden stuns US 3-0 in women's soccer at Olympics

TOKYO -- Sweden didn't have to bunker down on defense against the Americans this time. Stina Blackstenius scored a pair of goals and the Swedes stunned the United States at the Olympics with a 3-0 victory Wednesday in the women's soccer tournament. The Americans, ranked No. 1 in the world...
Posted by
CNN

The White House's Covid-19 transparency problem

(CNN) — We learned this week that a White House aide had tested positive for Covid-19 despite having been fully vaccinated against the virus. How did we find out this information, you ask? Axios broke the story, which was quickly confirmed by CNN and virtually every other major media outlet. The White House had said nothing about it. Not a word -- until after, of course, the news had been reported. Which is a problem.
Posted by
NBC News

McConnell threatens to oppose debt ceiling hike, raising Democratic ire

WASHINGTON — Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said Republicans won't support a debt limit hike, drawing fierce backlash from Democrats who accused him of plotting to sabotage the economy. The Kentucky Republican suggested that Democrats should act alone to lift the debt ceiling, a move that experts say is necessary...
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

Israel vows to ‘act aggressively’ against Ben & Jerry’s

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s prime minister vowed Tuesday to “act aggressively” against the decision by Ben & Jerry’s to stop selling its ice cream in Israeli-occupied territories, as the country’s ambassador to the U.S. urged dozens of state governors to punish the company under anti-boycott laws. The strong reaction reflected...

Comments / 0

Community Policy