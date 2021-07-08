Police Find No Evidence of Man's Broken and Shot Arm
A Gallina man found out that closing the door on deputies won’t make them go away, when they’re looking for someone. Christopher Martinez, 38, was at a woman’s house at 6:24 p.m., June 11, when Rio Arriba County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jerry Albo responded to call for an unwanted person. The woman was identified as Norma Martinez in the incident report, but no other information was given and it’s not clear if she’s related to Christopher Martinez.www.riograndesun.com
